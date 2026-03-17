Viktor Hovland Issues Blunt Take on Jay Monahan After Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka made headlines last year when he announced his exit from LIV Golf. Considered as one of the biggest names of the PIF-backed league, Koepka’s absence meant a huge blow for the league. However, following his decision, there was significant noise as to how his path back to the PGA Tour would look. And while that was aptly taken care of, Viktor Hovland sounded utterly impressed with the new leadership while throwing shade at Jay Monahan.

“At least it does seem like there’s leadership now and there’s decisions that are being made a bit quicker instead of dragging things out. It seems like he(Brian Rolapp) at least has a vision for the PGA Tour. I don’t know how long it was, but Jay didn’t really address the media there for many, many months, and I think that’s probably not the best look for a commissioner,” said Hovland, while in a conversation with Today’s Golfer, clearly frustrated regarding how it took days to finalize Koepka’s return.

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It was last June that Brian Rolapp became the chief executive of the Northern American circuit after having spent twenty-two years with the NFL. As he announced his goals ahead of the Players Championship, he took a moment to praise his predecessor Monahan. However, many professional golfers disagree with Rolapp here, especially because of how Monahan took care of the disruption in the men’s game since LIV’s arrival.

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USA Today via Reuters February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Viktor Hovland acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After taking over the reins in January 2017, Monahan’s strategies have constantly come under the radar. The most controversial blunder Monahan made was making a deal with LIV Golf’s financial backers for a ceasefire without prior notification to the players involved. The fallout from this incident was serious enough for the Commissioner to take a leave of absence to deal with a medical problem he stated was due to stress.

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Thus, when Rolapp walked in, he had to clear a lot of mess. And at the moment, with the PGA Tour looking quite settled, it appears as if the current leadership is much more able than the previous one.

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Elaborating on his point of view, Hovland further stated that he does not want to comment on what the Tour needs to do. However, there was a certain hint of frustration as Hovland claimed to have ‘had enough’ in the past couple of years within the PGA Tour meetings. Thus, at the moment, all he wants to do is play some ‘good golf.’

And with that, he detailed his struggles on the greens.

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Viktor Hovland admitted swing felt “manufactured” despite strong early-season form

Hovland entered the 2025 season seeking consistency after a period of swing changes. However, that struggle continued till he finally found it mid-season. Finishing the 2025 calendar year ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he entered 2026 with strong momentum.

He began the season with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and tried to reflect on his gameplay at the Emirates Golf Club, where he carded a bogey-free 65, and ended at T14 with 5 under par.

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Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 07: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his tee shot at the 13th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 07 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603070193

“Yeah, I know I played a wonderful round of golf today. Certainly no complaints about a bogey-free 65 out here. This place is no joke. Still doesn’t feel like I can stand on the tee and kind of swing for the fences, and swing loosely. It’s all very contrived and manufactured, and it happened to go straight today. If I get off the tee and in a decent position, I can really do some damage,” Hovland admitted.

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However, he further added that he would really prefer to be able to be on the tee box and “swing hard” while having the faith that his ball would follow a straight trajectory.

Following that, he has tried to keep a good hold on his form as he finished tied for the 10th position at the WM Phoenix Open. The Norwegian even bagged $409,028 by finishing at T13 at the Players Championship alongside Brooks Koepka and three other elite professionals.