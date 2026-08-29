Viktor Hovland Opens Up on East Lake Struggle as His Best Form Feels Out of Reach

Viktor Hovland stood on the 17th tee, a hole that has rarely done him any favors, and watched his ball climb high and straight over the dogleg corner. For a player who has spent much of 2026 chasing a feeling he can’t quite name, that one swing was proof it still exists somewhere inside him.

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Finding consistency off the tee has become one of the defining challenges of Hovland’s season, and he’s not dressing up how it feels to get there. He’s finding fairways this week. Getting there meant sitting with weeks where his swing didn’t match what he remembers it used to do.

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“It almost pisses me off more because I know that, oh, I used to be able to do that, and now it feels a lot more difficult to do that,” Hovland said in his press conference at East Lake Golf Club on Friday.

That frustration is rooted in numbers, not just memory. Hovland explained that the difference can come down to what feels like only a degree or two here and there, even when the results look dramatically apart. At Travelers Championship, he led the field in driving with speeds touching the high 170-mph range and still found fairways. The swing hadn’t changed dramatically since. What’s missing is the ability to hold onto it week after week.

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“It’s just what’s kind of annoying is, if I have a good feeling, I would be able to sustain it week in and week out. Now I haven’t been doing that,” he said.

His round told a similar story of small corrections adding up. He nearly made par after a shot on the second kicked into a bunker three steps left of the pin, a spot he called ‘absolutely toast. He bogeyed the fourth too, pulling his 3-wood into the rough, then hitting a strong recovery shot to the green anyway, only to three-putt. The mistakes stopped there. Hovland settled in on the back nine, kept the driver in the fairway, and strung together enough putts to wipe the front-nine damage off the card.

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Hearing Hovland talk makes it clear that he is chasing perfection. After all, “struggle” isn’t the word that comes to mind when you see the 2023 TOUR Championship winner hole 141 feet, 3 inches of putts, the most among the 29-man field, on his way to an opening-round, 6-under 64. But this is the man who logged eight top-10s in 2023. In 2026, he has only been able to manage three, so it’s understandable that he is putting more pressure on himself, if not outright seeking the ultimate standard.

“It’s not so much that I’m chasing perfection, it’s just I’m chasing what I’ve done for most of my career. I know how good it is, and I know that statistically it’s not the same. I can feel it’s not the same. It doesn’t look the same. It doesn’t produce the same numbers,” he said.

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That same directness carried into how he talked about the season as a whole. He’s already banked a signature event win, even with results at the majors that fell short of what he wanted.

“That’s kind of the focus now. Can’t really change the past,” Hovland added.

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The FedExCup is what’s left to play for at East Lake, and this week’s driving form is the clearest sign he has that the fix is real rather than a one-week accident. Turning one good week into a repeatable one is the harder job, and it’s the one still ahead of him.