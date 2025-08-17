Viktor Hovland Opens Up on Emotional Ryder Cup Truth That No One Talks About

When Europe walked into Whistling Straits in 2021, there was insurmountable pressure on them, playing in the enemy territory. The United States eventually crushed them by 19-9, the heaviest defeat since the format expanded to include Continental Europe in 1979. Captain Padraig Harrington’s team looked helpless, and in the middle of it all was Viktor Hovland , his young shoulders carrying the pressure of the first Norwegian playing in a Ryder Cup. Unfortunately, he collapsed, giving a rookie record of 0-3-2. “We obviously got smacked. That was an interesting experience, just having all the fans root against you. Yes. That was a bit weird,” he told Wayne “Radar” Riley, on A Round with Radar.

Looking back, Hovland admitted just how heavy the occasion had been. “You’re representing your country, your teammates, your continent. It’s a way bigger deal. The last few times I’ve cried have been in those team rooms. So I think that says a lot about how much it means to all of us.” And he wasn’t the only one. Europe’s heavy loss that year left a significant impact on others, including Rory McIlroy, who was visibly in tears, lamenting how he should have done more for his team. The loss, although scarred the team, left a fire. Hovland, like many of his teammates, was determined to help turn the tide next time.

Two years later, he did just that. At Macro Simone, Rome in 2023, Team Europe rolled to a 16½–11½ win, reclaiming the Cup in front of a jubilant home crowd. Partnering with rookie Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland produced one of the most lopsided results in Ryder Cup history. A 9&7 demolition of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka gave him the much-needed revenge. “It means an awful lot,” said McIlroy, in the post-event presser, calling the win a “redemption.”

“…Feeling like you’re on top of the world and playing great golf in front of fans that are rooting for you. That was an incredible experience,” he added in the PING video. Indeed, playing in the Ryder Cup stirs up all sorts of emotions that one can think of. Hovland’s 2021 Ryder Cup captain, Harrington, once equated the thrill to the one one feels on a rollercoaster. “It’s not a pleasant feeling. It’s like riding a roller coaster or bungee jumping. As it’s happening, you’re thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ When it’s finished you’re thinking, ‘Oh, that was great’.”

In fact, recently Justin Thomas had also spoken about how big a deal the Ryder Cup is, and how much the crowd goes wild over it as well, creating an atmosphere unlike any in golf.

The conversation with Riley was a foreshadowing of what’s about to happen in the coming days in Bethpage. With the Ryder Cup looming nearby, the New York crowd yet again will not spare the Europeans. “That’s what you’re going to get in New York,” Riley warned, drawing comparisons from the 2021 Ryder Cup. Hovland didn’t flinch. “Oh, 100%. But I think that was a learning experience [at Whistling Straits]. What remains to be seen is whether Viktor Hovland will be a part of the emotional high and lows or not.

Captain’s pick or not? Viktor Hovland awaits his verdict

Victor Hovland’s Ryder Cup story has been brief so far, but it spans multiple pages. The last two times he played in the Cup, his performance in those seasons was stellar. In 2021, he won the BMW International Open, his first European Tour win. He also defended his title at the World Wide Technology Championship and won his first unofficial PGA Tour event, the Hero World Challenge. These victories propelled him into the top 10 of the OWGR for the first time. Similarly, in 2023, he won three PGA Tour events, including the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup, becoming the third-youngest champion for the latter.

But the picture in 2025 is not the same. Hovland has shown some brilliance here and there, like winning the Valspar Championship in March and finishing third at the US Open. But his season was also marred by a neck injury, which forced him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship and a missed cut at The PLAYERS. As of now, he sits 10th in the European Ryder Cup standings, outside of the automatic top six qualification. Currently participating in the BMW Championship, Hovland is eager to deliver a flawless performance. With the qualification window closing on August 24, his fate lies in the hands of captain Luke Donald.

Still, the odds are in Hovland’s favor. The DP World Tour amended his eligibility after his injury, ensuring he can still be considered. His 2023 Ryder Cup, with 3.5 points, remains fresh in Donald’s mind. Despite his decent performance, he is an experienced player who has proven his ability to perform well under pressure. Hence, it is highly anticipated that he will be seen as one of Luke Donald’s six Captain Picks, if he hasn’t secured his spot by automatic qualification by then.