Viktor Hovland’s Vacation Motto on Never Losing Sends Fans Into a Frenzy: ‘He Is Shameless’

“Viktor Hovland is a funny guy” is likely a statement that you haven’t heard much. But still think about his 2025 Valspar Championship win, where the 27-year-old ended his 19-month winless streak. Despite the amazing feat, the Norwegian golfer complained that he didn’t have his “best stuff,” and that he “hit a lot of disgusting shots.” And then he capped it off with another amazing remark on his Instagram post that simply read: “Stupid, stupid game.” Hilarious! But if his recent update is any indication, his Norwegian humor is well and alive.

Viktor Hovland is currently sidelined from the PGA Tour due to a neck injury during the 2025 Travelers Championship. However, even though he is in recovery, he is also using that time for a vacation.

The recent Viktor Hovland update came from another PGA Tour pro from Norway, Kevin André Wright. In his recent Instagram story, Wright shared a picture of Hovland holding a shirt that reads: “HAVEN’T LOST MY VIRGINITY BECAUSE I NEVER LOSE.” Well, nothing beats a good old dad joke now and then.

via Imago Viktor Hovland via Kevin André Wright, Credit: Kevin André Wright Instagram Story

But, this isn’t the first time Viktor Hovland has cracked up the golf world. Earlier this season, the PGA Tour shared a compilation of his humorous soundbites. In one clip, Hovland jokingly explains his workout routine, saying, “It’s you know the JL, I called it. They have the auto jacked shirt, you know. They just fit around the arms so they look huge even though they’re really small.” Given his sense of humor, it’s no surprise Viktor Hovland once again cracked up the golf world.

Golf fans are in splits over Viktor Hovland’s humor

Two fans couldn’t help but share deadpan reactions over Viktor Hovland’s humor. While one fan said, “OKAY,” the other replied, “I DONT HAVE WORDS.” Neither do we. But, fans of the golfer know that this type of humor is typical of Hovland.

In 2021, Viktor Hovland shared a funny story about his roommate, fellow Norwegian golfer Kristian Johannessen, during a press conference. He recalled a time when they were both up-and-coming junior golfers at Wang Topidrett high school in Oslo. During a junior team event in Spain, Hovland’s roommate hogged the villa room with his girlfriend, forcing Hovland to hang out elsewhere. “I didn’t get to spend the time that I needed to in that room and I was young at the time and I might have like complained a lot about that.”

A third fan said, “me when I first saw it,” and shared a picture of a little boy covering his mouth to show his shock, while another said, “lol is this real ?” Good question. But Hovland has often proved to be a pretty funny guy. Take, for instance, when the PGA Tour shared one of Hovland’s interviews where the Norwegian was asked to rename “golf.” His reply? “Whacko.”

Lastly, a fan said, “He is shameless in every sense 😂.” That goes without saying. However, Hovland is a pretty self-aware person as well, especially around Jack Nicklaus. At the 2023 Memorial Tournament, Viktor Hovland claimed the trophy and couldn’t resist poking fun at event host Jack Nicklaus. Many know that Nicklaus is an alumnus of Ohio State University, commonly referred to as OSU, and the tournament is held in Dublin, Ohio, just a short drive from the Buckeyes’ campus. Hovland, who attended Oklahoma State University—also known as OSU—attempted to joke about their rival schools but stumbled over his words.

During the trophy presentation, when Nicklaus asked Hovland if he went to Oklahoma State, someone off camera urged him to speak up. Instead of confidently stating, “the real OSU,” he awkwardly said, “The real Oklahoma Stat— the real OSU.” Hovland later admitted, “I didn’t have the balls to do it in front of you, Jack,” to which Nicklaus couldn’t help but laugh at. Honestly, if these moments prove anything, it is: Viktor Hovland is a pretty funny guy!