Viktor Hovland Shares ‘Undeniable’ Truth About Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton’s DP World Tour Return at $9M Event

Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton have two Ryder Cups between them: in 2023, as part of Europe’s record-breaking win at Marco Simone, and once again at Bethpage Black in 2025. Last year, the trio helped Europe retain the trophy for two consecutive years for the first time since 2012. That shared history is why Hovland expressed excitement to have both of them back on the DP World Tour. Fresh off his victory at the Travelers Championship, the Norwegian spoke about their return at a presser at the Renaissance Club ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

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“Yeah, I mean, it’s undeniable. They are a huge force of our team, and to have them playing these events is awesome. We’ve missed them. You would think that they’re going to be on that team next year. They add a lot, not just on the golf course, but in the team room. They are great leaders, good personalities, and just bring good vibes in the team room.”

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The event marks Rahm and Hatton’s first appearance in the DP World Tour field since they left for LIV Golf in December 2023. This was only possible through their restored DP World Tour title last month.

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Beyond the course, Hovland shares a warm bond with both Rahm and Hatton. In the 2023 Ryder Cup, Hatton and Viktor tied their four-ball match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on the opening day. Hatton stepped in as a partner to Matt Fitzpatrick at Bethpage after Hovland withdrew from Saturday’s four-balls with a neck injury. Rahm’s unbeaten foursomes record exemplifies his reliability.

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Reuters Golf – The 2023 Ryder Cup – Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy – October 1, 2023 Team Europe’s Jon Rahm holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates during the presentation after winning the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans expected Rahm and Hatton’s return by 2025, but legal battles delayed it to 2026.

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When Rahm and Hatton departed for LIV Golf without a release, they triggered fines under DP World Tour regulations. And that built into a prolonged standoff.

After years of to-and-fro, Hatton finally settled his fines for the DP World Tour. In February 2026, he and seven other LIV players accepted conditional releases. According to Sky Sports, the terms required each member to pay all their outstanding fines, which totaled roughly $3.41 million. Further, they had to agree to play a set number (six) of DP World Tour events and withdraw all pending appeals.

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Rahm, however, refused the same terms for months. He even accused the DP World Tour, calling it unfair and telling reporters that the Tour was using players for its own benefit while fining them. He withdrew his appeal in March 2026 rather than paying the fines, a decision that put his 2027 Ryder Cup eligibility at risk, since DP World Tour membership is required to qualify.

However, since LIV’s financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s PIF ended, Rahm agreed to settle his fines in May 2026. According to reports, he closed around $3 million and returned to the Tour under conditions similar to Hatton’s.

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Both LIV stars make their first appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open and are now free to build towards Adare Manor in 2027, joining their teammates like Hovland. Given how much the trio has already delivered together, Europe’s bid for a third straight Ryder Cup may hinge on keeping that chemistry alive.