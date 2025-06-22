Viktor Hovland Speaks Out About Health Scare Behind Unfortunate Withdrawal: ‘It Just Cracked’

Coming from a strong US Open performance where he finished third at the tough Oakmont Country Club, Viktor Hovland had high expectations for the Travelers Championship. But it looks like he will be forced to watch someone else lift the trophy instead of him, after withdrawing from the tournament on the last day.

While warming up, ahead of his last round at Connecticut, Hovland succumbed to a neck injury that made it very difficult for him to move. This was the reason behind his withdrawal. Speaking to the press after his exit from the tournament, Hovland detailed what happened. “I warmed up on the range, felt great. I was just going to hit a little bit last couple drivers before I was going to go to the first tee, and hit one shot and then felt a little bit in my neck, but it didn’t, it felt fine, didn’t feel hardly anything at all, just felt like something was maybe brewing.” The 7-time PGA Tour winner stated.

“Then the next shot that I hit with a driver it just felt like, yeah, it just cracked. I don’t know exactly what happened, but there’s something that happened and just couldn’t move.” Hovland explained.

It is highly unfortunate for the Norwegian golfer, as he had good momentum heading to the final round. After a woeful 5 over par on day 2, Hovland fought hard on Saturday, carding 7 under par and bringing his overall tally to 6 under par. The Norwegian was at T14 and had a real shot to fight for a better finish but will unfortunately not participate in further proceedings at the TPC River Highlands.

His exit was a shock for several fans who were expecting the Norwegian to light up Connecticut with some brilliant golf. This will be a disappointing end to the proceedings for Hovland, who looked ready to fight for the top spot at the Travelers. It will be, however, another setback for the PGA Tour Pro, who was looking to bounce back from the topsy-turvy US Open just a week before.

Heartbreak for a second tournament in a row for Viktor Hovland

Hovland was just two strokes off the lead ahead of the last day at the Oakmont Country Club. When everyone, including eventual winner JJ Spaun got off to tough starts, Hovland belived he had a chance to clinch his first major title. But that was not to be. ” After [Spaun’s] start, it just looked like he was out of it immediately. Everyone came back to the pack. I wasn’t expecting that really. I thought I had to shoot maybe 3-under par today to have a good chance, but obviously the conditions got really, really tough, and this golf course is just a beast.” Hovland explained after the eventual third-placed finish, his best ever at the US Open.

What stood out to him was the putting brilliance of Spaun that helped him clawa back into the game without missing a beat. Spaunb sealed the win with a brilliant 65-feet putt that left Hovland in awe. “Yeah, to watch him hole the putt on 12 down the hill there was unreal. And then he makes another one on 14 that was straight down the hill. And then the one on 18, it’s just absolutely filthy there.” The Norwegian stated.

With his current injury status, can hovland bounce back and be ready for the Open Championship?