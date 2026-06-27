Viktor Hovland WITB June 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Miracles are supposed to exist only in movies and TV shows. Not golf courses. But if you were watching the 2025 Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland did exactly that. He didn’t believe in himself; forget about the fans. But after nearly 18 months, the 28-year-old collected his seventh PGA Tour win. So what changed? Was it fortune finally smiling on him?

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He admitted that he went back to his “old gamer” before confessing it was the “noise” in his head more than the equipment or technique. The Norwegian has been rather careless about his equipment, having defended his World Wide Technology Championship with a shorter driver that belonged to James Hahn. Despite that, he carries pretty great hardware in his golf bag.

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Viktor Hovland’s driver and iron excellence

Hovland has usually been seen with his usual Ping G425 LST, but during the RBC Canadian Open, he brought in the Ping G440 LST. The 28-year-old won six of his seven PGA Tour victories with G425 LST. So, it was a significant change in his choice of a driver.

The G440 LST features 9° and 10.5° lofts with Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Orange 65 and Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. 70 shafts. For fairway woods, he uses the TaylorMade Qi4D, specifically in the 15° 3-wood configuration. Hovland has played with a G430 fairway for six months.

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His choice of driving iron is the Titleist U505 Driving Iron in the 20° loft configuration with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black Graphite shaft. Hovland also likes to switch between a 7-wood and a driving iron, according to the course and conditions. Moreover, he uses the Ping i210 Irons with KBS Tour V 120 X shafts. It was the extra spin that i210 provided that made the 28-year-old stick with it.

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Viktor Hovland’s short game and putting setup

In the wedges department, Hovland carries the Ping S259 in 50° and 56° lofts, while his 60° lob wedge remains the Ping Glide 2.0. Although the Glide 2.0 has been a long-time fixture in his bag, Hovland switched to the S259 at the start of the 2026 season, replacing his S159.

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Last but not least, his current choice of putter is the Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype in the 2.5° loft configuration in a lie of 70°. He has been using this one for a while, having kept it around since his first win at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open.

As for the ball, the Norwegian has stuck with the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball for several years. Hovland has previously claimed that he grew up with it and has always loved it. He loved it so much, in fact, that he has never thought about changing it.

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Meanwhile, for his apparel, Viktor Hovland has been signed with J. Lindeberg, a Scandinavian apparel brand, since 2019. On his feet, you can see Puma Golf shoes.

That rounds out Viktor Hovland’s full equipment setup. Barring any last-minute changes, these are the clubs he has in the bag for the Travelers Championship.