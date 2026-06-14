Viktor Hovland WITB June 2026: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Equipment at RBC Canadian Open Explored

Viktor Hovland heads into the 2026 RBC Canadian Open still searching for his first win of the season. Across 11 starts, the Norwegian has managed just one top-10 finish. He withdrew from the Memorial Tournament and skipped the Charles Schwab Challenge in the weeks leading up to the major. However, his bag is updated with equipment he has long had.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hovland has been a Ping staff player for several years, and nearly everything he carries sits firmly within that family. Here’s a full breakdown of what he’s bringing in his bag this June.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Viktor Hovland carrying in his bag at the RBC Canadian Open?

Driver: Ping G425 LST

Loft: 9°, adjusted to 8.5°

Hosel Position: Flat Standard

Shaft: 45.75″ Fujikura Speeder TR 661-TX, tipped 1″

CG Shifter: 14g, Neutral position

Swingweight: D5+

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R, wraps +1

The G425 LST has been Hovland’s driver since the model launched in 2021, and it will remain in his bag despite the release of newer options. At the start of 2026, he put the G440K and G440LST through rigorous testing at the WM Phoenix Open, but he reverted to the G425 LST by the end of February. The LST designation stands for low-spin technology. The driver’s center of gravity should be closer to the face to produce a flatter, more penetrating ball flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairway Wood: Ping G440 MAX

Club: 3W @ 14.9°

Hosel: Small minus

Shaft: 43″ Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X, tipped 1.5″

Swingweight: D2+

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R

The fairway wood slot is now an all-Ping setup for the first time in a while. Hovland has used the TaylorMade SIM Ti in this position for years, carrying it through his 2025 Valspar Championship win before eventually switching. The G440 Max gives him more face area and forgiveness than the LST-style alternative. The tipped Ventus Blue 7X shaft keeps the trajectory from getting too high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hybrid: Ping G440

Club: 3H @ 19°

Shaft: Graphite Design 85-X

Swingweight: D2

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R

Hovland has not always committed to a single club in this slot. For much of 2024 and 2025, he rotated between the Ping G440 hybrid and the Titleist U505 driving iron. He picked between the two depending on the course conditions and where he needed more control off the tee. The G440 hybrid has now settled as his confirmed setup, as listed on Ping’s official player page. The 19-degree head paired with the Graphite Design 85X shaft will help him control mid-launch to longer approaches.

Irons: Ping i210 (4-9, PW)

Shaft: KBS Tour-V 120-X

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R

The irons are perhaps Viktor Hovland’s favorite part. The Ping i210 was released in 2018, and this makes its iron set almost eight years old. Early in his professional career, he briefly tested the Ping Blueprint irons before settling on the i210.

“I used to have all the Ping iBlades in the longer irons, then all Ping iBlades for a little bit, and the Blueprints for a week or two before switching to all i210s,” he told Golf Digest.

The i210 has been his iron of choice across multiple wins, and he also took it to three Ryder Cup appearances.

Wedges: Ping S259 (50°, 56°) / Ping Glide 2.0 (60°)

S259 Clubs: 50°S, 56°S @ 55°

Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Swingweight: D3+, D4

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R, wraps +1

Glide 2.0 Club: 60°TS

Shaft: 34.75″ Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Swingweight: D4+

Grip: Golf Pride MultiCompound Black/Blue 60R, wraps +1

Up next, Hovland updated his gap and sand wedges at the start of 2026. He moved from S159 to the newer Ping S259. The S259 brings refined groove geometry and improved turf interaction, particularly useful off the rough.

Putter: Ping PLD Custom DS72

Loft: 2°

Lie: 23°

Shaft: 36″ Stepless Chrome

Grip: Winn 17″ AVS Red

Finish: Patina

Hovland’s Ping PLD DS72 is a mallet-style putter that has been with him since his breakthrough win at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open. Golf Monthly noted the model as a prototype at the time of their April 2026 feature; now, Ping’s own page lists the full spec under the PLD custom DS72 designation. It has a dark patina finish, a stepless chrome shaft, and a Winn AVS red grip, which makes it one of the more distinguished setups on the Tour. Hovland has carried the same putter head shape since 2020 across multiple wins and three Ryder Cup appearances.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Hovland has played the Titleist Pro V1 for many years and has shown no inclination to move away from it. After defending his Hero World Challenge title in late 2022, he addressed the topic directly:

“I just always grew up with the Titleist Pro V1 feel and always loved it. There was not a thought in my head that occurred, ‘Oh, I should maybe try a different ball. ‘Why would I? I was really happy with the consistency.”

The standard Pro V1 has gone in every bag since that week, regardless of conditions.

With seven PGA Tour wins and a FedExCup title to his name, Hovland arrives at the RBC Canadian Open carrying a bag he has refined and trusted across the best years of his career.