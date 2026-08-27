‘Violence Against Women Is Unacceptable’: Callaway Severs Ties With Good Good, Pledges $1M to Donations

Callaway Golf has ended its partnership with Good Good. Both had partnered to launch a new driver on the market, but it backfired. Together, they created a video where co-founder Garrett Clark ran toward content creator Alexis Miestowski and pushed her to the ground. Viewers were furious, as they saw it as accusing the involved parties of promoting violence.

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As the backlash grew, Good Good deleted the video and has since tried to do damage control, but all in vain. On Thursday, August 27, Callaway Golf released a statement on Instagram citing the end of its partnership with Good Good.

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“Over the last several days, we have listened and reflected deeply on the hurt and disappointment caused by the video we reposted. We heard from individuals who shared personal experiences related to violence against women, and their stories were powerful reminders that this issue touches the lives of far too many people. Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialized, normalized, or used as entertainment.”

The firm has now completed its review of the matter. Along with ending the deal effective immediately, Callaway Golf admitted to a lack of a comprehensive content review process on its end and has now addressed it. It is also “committing $1 million to support organizations working to prevent violence against women, provide resources to survivors, and advance education and awareness efforts.”

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It also stated that these actions in no way excuse what it did or how they caused harm to several people.

Callaway Golf’s stance changed significantly. Before this announcement, the company’s CEO, Chip Brewer, had made two statements. In the initial statement, he expressed his disappointment with the content but appreciated Good Good’s approach. In the second statement, though, he acknowledged Callaway Golf’s mistake of approving the video. Brewer also noted that the organization was conducting internal and external investigations into the same. And now it has simply cut ties with Good Good.

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Their partnership started in 2023. The controversial campaign that led to this fallout promoted a co-branded driver. However, Callaway Golf has now removed that driver from its website listings.

It’s not as if Good Good isn’t trying to address the crisis that has unfolded. Co-founder Garrett Clark and CEO Matt Kendrick apologized and took responsibility for the incident after they deleted the video.

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Even the PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, sees improvement in their actions and responses. Speaking ahead of the Tour Championship, he said that Good Good’s initial response was late and defensive. However, he is communicating with the company, and some recent responses indicate it is heading in the right direction.

However, he described the situation as fluid. Good Good is the title sponsor for one of the fall events on the PGA Tour. The Good Good Championship will take place in Austin, Texas, from November 12-15, 2026. But Rolapp said that the PGA Tour will monitor Good Good’s responses and actions. The PGA Tour will then decide the fate of the event.

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Ultimately, Callaway Golf’s decision to end its partnership with Good Good marks a major setback for the golf content company. While Good Good continues to take responsibility for the backlash, the fallout could have lasting consequences.