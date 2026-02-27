Visa Argentina Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 06: Ian Holt USA tees off on the first hole during the second round of the Mackenzie Tour – Mackenzie Investments Open on September 6, 2019, at Elm Ridge Country Club in Montreal, QC Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire GOLF: SEP 06 Mackenzie Tour – Mackenzie Investments Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190906025

A 156-player field, 11 PGA Tour winners, and a par-70 layout stretching 6,836 yards at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. The Visa Argentina Open has a history of delivering moments that stick. Mason Andersen, coming from six strokes back in the final round, made a clutch 3-foot birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff to win the 117th edition, which is exactly the kind of drama this tour produces. The 119th edition is the 5th event on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, and with $1,000,000 on the line, 500 Tour points, and a spot in The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale up for grabs, the conditions are set for another week nobody forgets.

This season, whoever lifts the trophy at Jockey Club will walk away with $180,000, 18 percent of the total purse.

Full prize money breakdown at the Visa Argentina Open 2026:

The $1,000,000 purse is split across 65 positions, with the winner taking home $180,000 and the last-place finisher earning $4,000. Here’s the complete breakdown of prize money at the 2026 Argentina Open.

1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

Key golfers in the 2026 field

Ian Holt arrives in Buenos Aires as the hottest player on the Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 107-ranked player in the world leads the 2026 Points List after becoming the first player in Tour history to win two of the season’s opening three events, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and The Panama Championship.

And then there’s James Nicholas, who punched his breakthrough ticket last time around at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 69 career starts. Nicholas sealed the deal with an eagle on the 72nd hole, shooting a final-round 6-under 66 to win by two strokes.

Well, how can we forget the defending champion Justin Suh? He set the standard at last year’s 118th edition, carding a record-setting 23-under 257, including a bogey-free 10-under 60 in Round 3. That performance earned Suh an exemption to the 153rd Open Championship and a No. 24 finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

The next notable golfer is Argentina’s favorite, Jorge Fernandez Valdes, the 115th Visa Argentina Open champion, making his 13th career start at his country’s national open. Currently No. 14 on the 2026 Points List with three top-25 finishes, including two top-10s, Valdés is in the form of his life on home soil.

Mason Andersen, winner of the 117th edition for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, has carried that momentum into 2026. Through four starts this season, he owns three top-25 finishes with two top-10s and sits No. 8 on the Points List, firmly in PGA Tour card contention.

With Holt’s historic form, Suh’s defending title, and Argentina’s own Valdes hungry on home soil, the Visa Argentina Open 2026 edition has every ingredient for a thrilling Sunday finish.