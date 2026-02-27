Latest
Visa Argentina Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Feb 27, 2026 | 5:45 PM EST

A 156-player field, 11 PGA Tour winners, and a par-70 layout stretching 6,836 yards at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. The Visa Argentina Open has a history of delivering moments that stick. Mason Andersen, coming from six strokes back in the final round, made a clutch 3-foot birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff to win the 117th edition, which is exactly the kind of drama this tour produces. The 119th edition is the 5th event on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, and with $1,000,000 on the line, 500 Tour points, and a spot in The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale up for grabs, the conditions are set for another week nobody forgets.

This season, whoever lifts the trophy at Jockey Club will walk away with $180,000, 18 percent of the total purse.

Full prize money breakdown at the Visa Argentina Open 2026:

The $1,000,000 purse is split across 65 positions, with the winner taking home $180,000 and the last-place finisher earning $4,000. Here’s the complete breakdown of prize money at the 2026 Argentina Open.

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

Key golfers in the 2026 field

Ian Holt arrives in Buenos Aires as the hottest player on the Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 107-ranked player in the world leads the 2026 Points List after becoming the first player in Tour history to win two of the season’s opening three events, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and The Panama Championship.

And then there’s James Nicholas, who punched his breakthrough ticket last time around at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 69 career starts. Nicholas sealed the deal with an eagle on the 72nd hole, shooting a final-round 6-under 66 to win by two strokes.

Well, how can we forget the defending champion Justin Suh? He set the standard at last year’s 118th edition, carding a record-setting 23-under 257, including a bogey-free 10-under 60 in Round 3. That performance earned Suh an exemption to the 153rd Open Championship and a No. 24 finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

The next notable golfer is Argentina’s favorite, Jorge Fernandez Valdes, the 115th Visa Argentina Open champion, making his 13th career start at his country’s national open. Currently No. 14 on the 2026 Points List with three top-25 finishes, including two top-10s, Valdés is in the form of his life on home soil.

Mason Andersen, winner of the 117th edition for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, has carried that momentum into 2026. Through four starts this season, he owns three top-25 finishes with two top-10s and sits No. 8 on the Points List, firmly in PGA Tour card contention.

With Holt’s historic form, Suh’s defending title, and Argentina’s own Valdes hungry on home soil, the Visa Argentina Open 2026 edition has every ingredient for a thrilling Sunday finish.

