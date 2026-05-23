Visit Knoxville Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Golfers aiming for a PGA Tour card next year are heading to Holston Hills Country Club this week. The 11th event of the Korn Ferry Tour, the Visit Knoxville Open 2026, is underway from May 21 to May 24, 2026. This year’s edition arrives with bigger stakes and added attention across the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. A strong finish in Knoxville could reshape careers, strengthen promotion hopes, and deliver one of the most rewarding paydays of the season.

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Prize money at the Visit Knoxville Open 2026

The prize money for the Visit Knoxville 2026 is $1 million. Of the total purse, $180,000 goes to the winner, which reflects the standard 18% payout across the Korn Ferry Tour.

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But while the winner takes home the biggest paycheck, everyone who makes the cut will get their share of the $1,000,000 purse. The runner-up gets $90,000, while the third-place finisher earns $60,000.

The table below lists the Visit Knoxville Open 2026 prize money breakdown:

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Position Prize share 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

What else is on the line at the Visit Knoxville Open 2026?

While finances are the immediate benefit, there are many other perks on line at the 11th event of the Korn Ferry Tour. These perks can be even more rewarding in the long run.

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One of those is the Korn Ferry Tour points. The winner of the Visit Knoxville Open 2026 will get 500 points. These points provide the pathway to the PGA Tour. Those who finish in the top 20 at the end of the season earn PGA Tour membership for the upcoming season. This further opens up paths for way more earnings by competing at the biggest stage of professional golf.

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The top golfer at the end of the season also gets exemptions into the next Players Championship and the U.S. Open. That makes every point at Knoxville valuable, especially for players hovering around the top-20 cutoff.

Another perk available is the OWGR points. The OWGR has given the event a field strength of 76.63339 points. Of this, the winner gets 13.18038 points, which is 17.2% of the total. The second position gets 7.90823 points (10.32%), and the third finisher gets 5.27215 points (6.88%).

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Everyone who makes the cut will get OWGR points. However, the final points a golfer receives could change based on how many have made the cut.

Field Overview at the Visit Knoxville Open 2026

While there are financial and other perks to be grabbed at the 2026 Visit Knoxville Open, it won’t be easy for anyone to win. The event features a competitive field of 156 professionals. It includes a mix of PGA Tour winners, proven Korn Ferry winners, and rising prospects.

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Headlining the field are Chez Reavie and Jim Herman. Both are 3-time PGA Tour winners. Reavie won the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, the 2019 Travelers Championship, and the 2022 Barracuda Championship. Herman, on the other hand, has won the 2016 Shell Houston Open, the 2019 Barbasol Championship, and the 2020 Wyndham Championship.

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While they are the veterans of the field, Ian Holt, Davis Lamb, Jeremy Gandon, Alistair Docherty, Doc Redman, and Jay Card III are some of the popular names on the Korn Ferry Tour. All of them are in the top 200 in the world golf rankings.

The strong field is competing for a massive $1 million purse, valuable Korn Ferry Tour points, and important OWGR gains at the Visit Knoxville Open 2026. It will be a big week at Holston Hills Country Club, and with general admission free to the public, the atmosphere will be above par, too.