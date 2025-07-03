Visuals Confirm Charlie Woods Didn’t Crumble Under Pressure With Tiger Woods by His Side

In 2024, after Charlie Woods carded a hole-in-one at the PNC Championship, an elated Tiger Woods shared, “He [Charlie] has gotten better at every facet of the game.” He celebrated his son’s “commitment to practicing and developing as a player,” adding, “I think that most of us forget he’s only 15 years old.” This remark followed their runner-up finish and Charlie’s impressive hole-in-one. However, you’d be happy to know that the GOAT appreciates his son Charlie just as much during his moments of defeat.

Fresh off his first AJGA win at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, Charlie Woods’s run at the 47th North & South Junior Amateur Championship wasn’t as successful. He opened the event with 72s on Pinehurst’s courses No. 2 and No. 8, entering the final round six shots back. In the final round, he shot a 1-under 71 on Pinehurst No. 8, finishing 1-over and tied for 12th place. Charlie’s finish was impressive, especially considering the pressure of being on featured coverage.

Despite his loss, Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods were seen sharing a laugh at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. Why? This heartwarming father-son moment was sparked by Charlie Woods’s long putt for birdie on the 15th hole, marking his fourth birdie in the last five holes. Undoubtedly, despite the loss, the two seem to have all the fun on the course!

Interestingly, Charlie Woods has often shared his thoughts on dealing with pressure. At the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, for instance, Jr. Woods claimed, “I haven’t performed on the highest level yet,” and said, “Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I performed under some high-pressure situations is just huge going forward.” Clearly, the hallmarks of his great father are already there!

However, this isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has shown immense support to his son. In 2024, when asked “the advice he’s [Tiger] given his son to deal with the pressure of competing with the Woods name,” Sr. Woods replied, “I just always remind him ‘Just be you.’ Charlie is Charlie. Yes, he’s my son, he’s gonna have that last name as part of the sport, but I just want him to just be himself, you know, and be your own person.” And if Charlie Woods’s statements are any indication, he seems to appreciate his father’s support.

Charlie Woods has nothing but good things to say about his father

After a challenging performance at the 2025 Junior Invitational, Charlie Woods rebounded by winning his first AJGA event at the Team TaylorMade Invitational just two months later. This victory was a significant milestone for Charlie, who expressed deep appreciation for his father, Tiger Woods, in a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Thank you, Dad, for believing in me in times when I didn’t even believe in myself, and for all the times when you have supported me no matter what I do.” This acknowledgment highlights the crucial role Tiger has played in Charlie’s development as a golfer.

In the final round of the Team TaylorMade Invitational, Charlie started just one shot behind the leader and finished with an impressive six-under-par 66, bringing his total to 15 under for the week. He faced tough competition, including players ranked No. 1, No. 5, and No. 7 in the AJGA rankings. Aside from that, and with the victory, Charlie Woods surged 595 spots in the AJGA Boys Rankings, moving from No. 609 to No. 14.

Reflecting on his win, Charlie noted, “Now I can say I have one, and Dad can’t say I don’t; that definitely helps in the argument between him and I.” On Father’s Day, he reiterated his gratitude, stating, “Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me.”