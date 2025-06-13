Visuals Confirm Scottie Scheffler Taking Out Frustration at His Coach After Poor U.S. Open Round

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler bends under the pressure of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. The overwhelming pressure to be the best surely took a toll on him, it seems. After a slow 2025, he found his rhythm at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then became a PGA Championship winner. He then defended his Memorial title and was all amped up for the US Open, only to be disappointed.

In the first round, he parred the first hole and ended up scoring an underwhelming 73 (3+). After the first round, he was tied for 49th, which marked his worst ever opening round in the US Open. The second round teed off with a birdie, which instilled hope in the spectators. However, this was also short-lived.

He ended the second round with one over par 71. He posted five bogeys in the second round. Scheffler is now at T23, with 4-over-par after 36 holes. Clearly, this isn’t the benchmark Scottie holds himself up to, so the frustration is understandable. So, it was not really shocking when he was seen arguing with his instructor, Randy Smith, on the range.

He hit only 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens, which made the day difficult. His only saving grace was his 26 putts, which ranked sixth in strokes gained putting at +2.26. The golfer was honest about his humbling game at the end of the day. “I feel like I battled really hard, it’s challenging out there. I was not getting the ball in the correct spots and paying the price for it. Felt like me getting away with 1-over today wasn’t all that bad. It could have been a lot worse.”

Talking about how he could have gone home, had he not shot that 1 over par today, he said, “Today was I think with the way I was hitting it was easily a day I could have been going home and battled pretty hard to stay in there, We’ll see what the lead is after today, but around this golf course, I don’t think by any means I’m out of the tournament.”

Even after the major setback, he still remains hopeful going into the weekend. This is how #1 is doing. What about the other top favorites?

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at Oakmont

The Oakmont Country Club golf course has been proven to be hell for the top three in the world. The career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy was tested to his limits by the challenging golf course. McIlroy has been out of form since becoming the sixth person to achieve a career grand slam. He finished tied 47th at the PGA Championship amidst controversy regarding a failed driver test. He carded a disgraceful score of 11 over par 81 during practice rounds of the US Open. Now it is being proven that the Oakmont Golf Course has always been a tough challenge for Rory. He failed to make the cut last time at Oakmont during the US Open 2016. This time around, after 36 holes, he is at 47th, with 6 over par.

Bryson DeChambeau, despite an underwhelming performance, has a chance at moving to the next round. In round one, DeChambeau scored 73 (3+) with two birdies and five bogeys. The Oakmont Golf course has beaten the analytical and scientific mind of the Mad Scientist. In the second round, he scored an underwhelming +7. Oakmont was indeed a tough nut for Bryson. “It was tough. It was a brutal test of golf. But one that I’m excited for tomorrow. If I just tidy up a couple of things and get some momentum going my way, we’ll see where it goes.”

Do the remaining top two picks still have a chance at the US Open Title? Let us know in the comments below.