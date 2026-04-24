Volvo China Open 2026:Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Volvo China Open turns 31 this year. Since Ashun Wu lifted the trophy on its 30th anniversary edition in 2025 with a closing 65, carding six birdies in the final 11 holes, this tournament has cemented itself as one of Asian golf’s most anticipated stops. It is a co-sanctioned DP World Tour and China Tour event that has been shaping careers since 1995. With a prize fund of $2,750,000 on the table at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club, here is precisely where the money goes.

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The winner takes home $467,500, roughly 17% of the total purse. Below is the complete breakdown for every finishing position.

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1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

The winner walks away with more than just $467,500. There are 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points up for grabs, and the winner is expected to get most of them. The winner also gets about 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, which is a big boost for anyone trying to get into the top 50 in the world.

After 36 holes at Enhance Anting, Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) and Shaun Norris (South Africa) share the lead at 12-under par. Wiesberger carded rounds of 64-66; Norris went 63-67—two different paths to the same number. Both tee off at 12:35 in the final groupings of the day.

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One shot back at 11-under, Chinese pair Chai Bowen (65-66) and Zhou Yanhan (62-69) sit in a tie for third and represent the home crowd’s best hope. Alejandro Del Rey, who started strong with a first-round score of 61, slowed down with a 71 in the second round and currently sits at 10-under in fifth place.

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Defending champion Ashun Wu is currently at 6-under after two rounds, comfortably above the cut but six shots behind the leader, requiring a strong performance over the weekend to make an impact.

Interesting facts about the Volvo China Open

The Volvo China Open holds a record that no other European Tour event can claim: it was played twice in the same season. Originally scheduled for November 2005, administrative reshuffling saw it run again in April 2006, making it the only event in European Tour history to appear twice on one season’s schedule.

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The youngest player ever to tee it up in a European Tour event did so right here. In 2013, 12-year-old Ye Wo-cheng stepped onto the first tee, breaking a long-standing record and attracting significant attention.

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Frenchman Alexander Levy is the only player to have won this tournament more than once. He won it in 2014 and again in 2017. After him, it was Ashun Wu, who is now the only other player to have won more than once. He won in 2015 and again last year, in 2025, on the 30th anniversary of the tournament. The Chinese connection goes deep: Li Haotong won in 2016, making this event a regular stage for the biggest moments in Chinese golf.

The tournament went completely paperless in 2025, getting rid of more than 50,000 sheets of paper over the course of the week. It also used electric cars throughout the venue. That is not a small change in operations for a tour event. The DP World Tour has been working on a bigger sustainability push across Asia.