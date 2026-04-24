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Volvo China Open 2026:Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 24, 2026 | 5:05 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Volvo China Open 2026:Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 24, 2026 | 5:05 PM EDT

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The Volvo China Open turns 31 this year. Since Ashun Wu lifted the trophy on its 30th anniversary edition in 2025 with a closing 65, carding six birdies in the final 11 holes, this tournament has cemented itself as one of Asian golf’s most anticipated stops. It is a co-sanctioned DP World Tour and China Tour event that has been shaping careers since 1995. With a prize fund of $2,750,000 on the table at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club, here is precisely where the money goes.

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The winner takes home $467,500, roughly 17% of the total purse. Below is the complete breakdown for every finishing position.

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1st$467,500
2nd$302,500
3rd$173,250
4th$137,500
5th$116,600
6th$96,250
7th$82,500
8th$68,750
9th$61,600
10th$55,000
11th$50,600
12th$47,300
13th$44,275
14th$42,075
15th$40,425
16th$38,775
17th$37,125
18th$35,475
19th$34,100
20th$33,000
21st$31,900
22nd$31,075
23rd$30,250
24th$29,425
25th$27,775
26th$27,775
27th$26,950
28th$26,125
29th$25,300
30th$24,475
31st$23,650
32nd$22,825
33rd$22,000
34th$21,175
35th$20,350
36th$19,525
37th$18,975
38th$18,425
39th$17,875
40th$17,325
41st$16,775
42nd$16,225
43rd$15,675
44th$15,125
45th$14,575
46th$14,025
47th$13,475
48th$12,925
49th$12,375
50th$11,825
51st$11,275
52nd$10,725
53rd$10,175
54th$9,625
55th$9,350
56th$9,075
57th$8,800
58th$8,525
59th$8,250
60th$7,975
61st$7,700
62nd$7,425
63rd$7,150
64th$6,875
65th$6,600
66th$6,325
67th$6,050
68th$5,775
69th$5,500
70th$5,225

The winner walks away with more than just $467,500. There are 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points up for grabs, and the winner is expected to get most of them. The winner also gets about 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, which is a big boost for anyone trying to get into the top 50 in the world.

After 36 holes at Enhance Anting, Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) and Shaun Norris (South Africa) share the lead at 12-under par. Wiesberger carded rounds of 64-66; Norris went 63-67—two different paths to the same number. Both tee off at 12:35 in the final groupings of the day.

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One shot back at 11-under, Chinese pair Chai Bowen (65-66) and Zhou Yanhan (62-69) sit in a tie for third and represent the home crowd’s best hope. Alejandro Del Rey, who started strong with a first-round score of 61, slowed down with a 71 in the second round and currently sits at 10-under in fifth place.

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Defending champion Ashun Wu is currently at 6-under after two rounds, comfortably above the cut but six shots behind the leader, requiring a strong performance over the weekend to make an impact.

Interesting facts about the Volvo China Open

The Volvo China Open holds a record that no other European Tour event can claim: it was played twice in the same season. Originally scheduled for November 2005, administrative reshuffling saw it run again in April 2006, making it the only event in European Tour history to appear twice on one season’s schedule.

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The youngest player ever to tee it up in a European Tour event did so right here. In 2013, 12-year-old Ye Wo-cheng stepped onto the first tee, breaking a long-standing record and attracting significant attention.

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Frenchman Alexander Levy is the only player to have won this tournament more than once. He won it in 2014 and again in 2017. After him, it was Ashun Wu, who is now the only other player to have won more than once. He won in 2015 and again last year, in 2025, on the 30th anniversary of the tournament. The Chinese connection goes deep: Li Haotong won in 2016, making this event a regular stage for the biggest moments in Chinese golf.

The tournament went completely paperless in 2025, getting rid of more than 50,000 sheets of paper over the course of the week. It also used electric cars throughout the venue. That is not a small change in operations for a tour event. The DP World Tour has been working on a bigger sustainability push across Asia.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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