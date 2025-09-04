Walker Cup 2025: Team USA’s Hat Debacle & Other Top Controversies Over the Years, Ranked

The adrenaline-filled Walker Cup, featuring top names, not only creates a buzz with its performance but also has been in the headlines for various controversies. Take the example of the inaugural event in 1922, when the organizer failed to fly the British flag to honor the visiting team. Now that the event has been hosted for over a century, there are many such scenarios. So let’s take a look at the top 5 controversies in the history of the Walker Cup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Controversial concession at the 2023 Walker Cup

At the St. Andrews Golf Club, the American team needed a strong performance on the final day to win. After the four-ball, the deficit was 3-1 with 10 singles matches remaining. The American team won a few points, and the strong lead then changed to a thin one, with the score at 11-9. To make it even thinner, the WAGR No. 1, Gordon Sargent, was teeing against England’s John Gaugh. The European team was in great shape, with other players dominating. And if Gaugh could win the match, the team would take the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But on the 16th green, Gaugh, with the lengthy birdie opportunity, missed the putt, and the ball rolled close to Sargent’s marker. Interestingly, the duo, after a few seconds of chat, decided to pick up the ball and move to the next hole, which was the Road Hole. The move left the announcers shocked, as one said, “I’m amazed at that.” While others said, “When you need the points, just say no.” Later, Sargent went on to win the match with a bogey-birdie in the final two holes, changing the score to 14.5-11.5 for the American team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Infamous hat misunderstanding

During the 2023 Walker Cup, the British press covering the tournament took a different route with the “W” on the hats of the American players. During the practice rounds, the team wore hats with the letter “W,” which represented the Walker Cup. Still, the press misinterpreted it as a sign of victory, creating a controversial situation for the team. It started a spree of questions for the American team captain, Mike McCoy. Notably, Americans have been wearing a version of this hat for a long time now. They stand to honor the former USGA President George Herbert Walker, after whom the event is named.

AD

The unnecessary celebration

Another incident that took headlines at the 2023 Walker Cup. It was the celebration of the American Team. With a nail-biting match between Nick Dunlap and Yorkshireman Barclay Brown, the decision came down to the final hole. Having all eyes on him, Dunlap made the putt and helped the team with a half-point.

“Nobody on this team likes losing. Everybody is extremely competitive, really good,” said Dunlap after. But away from being competitive, the celebration after the 18th putt was extended as the teammate ran across the greens to celebrate the great putt, even before he could shake hands with the opponent. The action was then widely criticized, and the Telegraph labeled it as “rude and unnecessary.”

Player Rebellion at St. Andrews, 1975

In 1975, George Burns III was the leading amateur in the US. However, despite his unmatched performance statistics, the team overlooked his name in some matches. When Burns discovered it, he took it as a personal snub and turned furiously on the move. According to the reports, Burn packed his bags and was all set to fly back home, leaving the competition midway.

However, officials warned the team of the consequences of losing a player during an event, and for that, teammates physically stopped George Burns from leaving. Interestingly, he then went on to win the two foursome matches paired with Craig Stadler.

The amateur star overshadowed

After the 1975 rebellion of George Burns III, the same incident never happened. However, similar to his overshadowing, in 2025, another top name faced a similar fate. Miles Russell, who is ranked #1 on the AJGA, is kept as the first alternative for the team. The amateur golfer was the youngest to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at the age of 15 years and 5 months in Lakewood Ranch. In fact, his performance on the AJGA schedule has been proof of illustrious form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell, with five events this season, has won three of them, and in the remaining two, he was T5 and 7th. But despite that, he will be supporting them as a spectator and not as a player. The move even invited outrage among fans.

With the most significant stage for amateurs, it has brought in controversies that will live on in the history books of the event.