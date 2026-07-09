‘It’s a Continuous Journey’: Rory Mcllroy Cites Scottie Scheffler as He Discusses Retirement at Scottish Open

Completing the career Grand Slam was supposed to be Rory McIlroy‘s defining career milestone. Instead, it has only changed the questions surrounding him. With retirement becoming an increasingly common topic after his Masters triumph, McIlroy made one thing clear ahead of the Scottish Open: he has no interest in putting a timeline on the end of his career. While reflecting on how his goals have evolved, the World No. 2 also pointed to Scottie Scheffler’s perspective as one that resonates with him.

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“A decade? We’ll see. It’s a very liberating feeling, but again, I can’t get complacent. I still need to set goals. Scottie talked about it at Shinnecock a couple of weeks ago, like if he were to go win the Grand Slam, the goal posts move and you have to figure out what else you want to do.

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“To me, I’ve said this a few times this year; I felt like the Grand Slam last year was the destination, and I realized it wasn’t. It’s a continuous journey. It’s a journey until you decide one day that you want to step off and do something else, but as long as I’m on this journey, there will always be goals to achieve.” McIlroy said.

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McIlroy shared his opinion after opening his tournament at The Renaissance Club. His presence at the Genesis Scottish Open has followed a deliberately light stretch, as McIlroy has made four starts across the past 12 weeks. It is a schedule he has framed to protect his energy for the majors.

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In interviews earlier this year, McIlroy spoke about how freeing it felt to close the career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters after chasing it for more than a decade. He called the year one of the least mentally taxing golf years he has had. But he has clearly addressed that lighter does not mean aimless for him. He returned to Augusta in April 2026 and has won again, becoming the first golfer since Tiger Woods to defend a Masters title while already holding the career Grand Slam.

That said, McIlroy leaned on Scottie Scheffler‘s comment from last month’s U.S. Open to make his case. Scheffler arrived at Shinnecock Hills with a chance to become the seventh man to complete the career Grand Slam.

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While the World No. 1 acknowledged the achievement would be significant, he insisted the pursuit itself had never driven him and questioned what would even come next if he won.

Having said that, McIlroy is sure that winning the career Grand Slam was only part of the journey and intends to continue that pursuit until he decides otherwise.