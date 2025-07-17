War of Words Between Jon Rahm’s Caddie & Rules Official Over Penalty Warning, Reports Portrush Source

A golf major championship would not be complete without a little drama, and this time at Portrush, it involves the 2025 US Open winner. PGA Tour pro JJ Spaun had recently come off a heavy, drama-filled week at the Oakmont Country Club, just a few weeks back, when he claimed his first major title at a course that proved to be extremely difficult for all the golfers. Spaun was the only golfer who took part in the major to have made par or better. His dramatic long putt for the victory was a thing of beauty. Now, drama seems to have followed the American golfer all the way to Northern Ireland.

Present at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship 2025, the 2025 U.S. Open winner was grouped with fellow major winners Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm. The group was delayed, which is why they were put on the clock. Although it’s nothing but a simple warning that comes with no penalty to any of the players in the group. However, on the 17th green, things took a turn. Spaun was given a ‘bad time. A bad time is given when a player exceeds the maximum amount of time allotted to play a shot, normally 40 seconds. In Spaun’s case, however, he was given 50 seconds because he was playing first. But, it turned out to be unfortunate for Spaun, as he took more than 50 seconds to get his approach shot at the 17th hole on Day 1 of the fourth major of the season.

The result: that bad time is to be carried on to the next round as well. So, Spaun might get a one-stroke penalty on day 2 if he incurs the same warning again. This is going to be extremely troublesome for Spaun, who currently finished round 1 at T85 with a score of 2 over par, which means he will need to fight to make the cut on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the drama did not stop there. According to reporter Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, Spaun’s warning resulted in another golfer’s caddie getting into a tense standoff with the rules official. It was group mate Jon Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, who got into the official’s face after Spaun was cautioned for taking his time on the approach shot. While the entire discussion was not revealed, the animated conversation caught the attention of several people.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is quite strange seeing a player’s caddie stand up for another player, especially when it comes to dealing with rules officials who try their best to dictate the game by the book. But Hayes is no stranger to on-court shenanigans. Jon Rahm knows, as Hayes had his back during the LIV Golf UK event in July 2024.

Adam Hayes lays into the crowd for Jon Rahm

On the second day of the proceedings, Rahm’s shot at the sixteen was in some thick cabbage at the JCB Golf & Country Club. As he got ready for the shot, a very over-eager fan yelled out, “You’re in the cabbage, Raaaahmbo!” Rahm stopped what he was doing and stared at the fan before getting himself ready again for the shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, did not let the comment slide. Hayes, who has been with Rahm ever since the Spaniard turned pro in 2016, let the fan know what was on his mind without needing any filter. “Yeah it’s gobbled up,” he said. “Yell louder when we’re in our f****** backswing, you d*******!” No mercy on display at all from the experienced looper.

But, what do you think of the incident with JJ Spaun? Should Adam Hayes not have intervened on behalf of Spaun?