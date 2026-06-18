‘Was a Ridiculous Idea’: Donald Trump Announces Strong Verdict on USGA’s Golf Ball Rollback Delay

The 1990 standardization marked the end of the British ball (1.62 inches), unifying the game for the first time. But the modern debate has shifted from the size of the ball to the distance it travels. With the U.S. Open underway and more than 35 years later, the governing bodies have adjusted the conversation. Although the rollback is not dead, its implementation has been put on hold, and the decision has prompted a strong reaction from golf fan Donald Trump.

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“Congratulations to Commissioner Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour, and the Governing Bodies, and also, the Great U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, for a BIG VICTORY where the USGA wanted to roll back the distance of a golf ball, for whatever reason, and now they are precluded from doing so, at least for a long number of years.

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“It was a ridiculous idea that nobody wanted, especially PGA Tour players and people who don’t want to go to a course to be told that their drives will be going 20 yards shorter. What the USGA should do is agree that, far into the future, they will not allow the current ball to go further. In other words, they will keep the ball the same! The game of golf is “hot as a pistol.”

“The last thing we should do is tell people that, for no reason whatsoever, you will not be able to hit a ball as far as you used to. Has anyone ever heard of anything so ridiculous?” President Donald Trump wrote, as reported by FlushingIt.

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POTUS’s response comes after the USGA’s and R&A’s latest announcement of revamping the golf rollback discussion. The governing bodies have postponed the discussion for a few years to allow for open discussions. Essentially, any changes to ball testing under ODS will not take effect until January 2030, and unified changes will be applied across the game, rather than bifurcating it for professional and recreational golfers.

President Trump has given his opinion on the USGA’s decision to delay the golf ball rollback and calls it a “BIG VICTORY” for Brian Rolapp and the PGA Tour. pic.twitter.com/GEAT5RhebC

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— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 18, 2026

The discussion around golf rollback had been going on for years but picked up around 2020. The USGA and R&A were worried about modern elite players hitting the ball too far on courses made for older championships. However, expanding venues was only a temporary solution.

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To curb that, the USGA and the R&A spent years gathering feedback from manufacturers, tours, and players. Eventually, in 2023, the governing bodies formally announced that the test for ODS (Overall Distance Standards) would increase the speed used in testing from 120 mph to 125 mph while keeping the distance limit at 317 yards.

For this, manufacturers would need to create a ball that wouldn’t travel as far when struck with force. The governing bodies planned to roll out the proposal in two ways for two different sections: the pros would switch to the new rules first in 2028, and recreational golfers would follow in 2030. But not anymore.

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The governing bodies may have found some common ground, but opinions on the golf rollback remain divided. Many, including President Trump and Justin Thomas, have agreed to the decision. However, others have expressed their concern and continue to push for changes.

PGA Tour players are still divided on the golf rollback decision

Justin Thomas has been one of the most open critics of the rollback discussion, even calling the USGA “selfish” and saying that they were trying to solve a problem that did not exist. But on Wednesday, he seemed to be happy with the new discussion.

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“It’s great, man,” he said in an interview with Golf Channel. “I was very excited when I heard. I think that all the players were. I think the players in the USGA have had their differences over the years, but I just think they’d be crazy to think differently after coming into the meeting and talking to us and just realizing what was going on and just understanding that the thought of things potentially needing to be done isn’t incorrect, but just how they were going about it wasn’t fixing it. It wasn’t solving any problems.”

Adam Scott remained one of those who believed that the debate is far more complicated and simply reducing distance and equipment regulations won’t solve the problem.

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“Yeah, look, this is a popular discussion at the moment. I think multiple factors need to be addressed to have the desired outcome. I think just blanketing it with the ball or a driver head or something else isn’t going to get the outcome we desire. It may have an effect, but it’s not necessarily how I believe the game should be played at the highest level.”

Other elite players like Rory McIlroy said in 2023 that it would make no difference whatsoever to an average golfer, but it would make the sport much more sustainable. What do you think of this update?