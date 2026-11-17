Winning on the PGA Tour can change a golfer’s career, but it does not guarantee a secure future. Chad Ramey knows that feeling. In March 2022, he won the Corales Puntacana Championship on his tournament debut, just his 16th career start. But more than four years later, he found himself fighting to keep his Tour card. Ranked 136th in the FedExCup Fall standings, Ramey arrived in Austin knowing he needed a strong finish. He is not alone in that fight. Austin Smotherman also faced the pressure before back-to-back wins helped him move clear of the danger zone. Now, Ramey has opened up about what it takes to fight for another year on Tour.

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“I guess first and foremost relieved. I mean, coming into this week I was battling for my job. Sitting 136 on the FedExCup point list, top-100 full status, so just kind of battling for that. To come out on top and have a win, two-year exemption, I think he said into the Championship Series as well. So my life kind of went from not really certain — very uncertain of what I’m going to be doing in January to now I kind of know what I’m doing the next two years,” Ramey said in the final round of the Austin Championship.

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The stakes were that high. Only the top 100 keep full status, and Ramey entered the week ranked 211th in the world. He had made the cut in his five previous fall starts without finding the final push. His $1.08 million check was more than he had earned in his 26 earlier starts this season combined, and the win brings a two-year exemption through 2028 and spots in the 2027 Players Championship and PGA Championship.

Chad Ramey is open about how it feels to play for his job. “For whatever reason, I seem to play pretty good with my back against the wall, but to be honest with you, I hate it. Like you’re just always searching and you always kind of have that feeling in your gut.”

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Monday’s round showed the other side of that pressure. Starting one shot behind 54-hole leader Trace Crowe, he birdied three of his first five holes and finished bogey-free at 20 under, two clear of Ben Kohles. Kohles birdied the par-5 18th to get within one, but Ramey laid up and made his own birdie from inside 10 feet to close it out.

A Rain Delay That Cut Both Ways

Sunday’s final round was postponed because of unplayable course conditions. It was the first full final round played on a Monday on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Players Championship, and the wait was hard on Chad Ramey. “I was pretty miserable because I knew I sat T-2.”

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He was torn. “There’s a part of me that wants to play because obviously I’m here to win a golf tournament, but then there’s another part of it that’s like, well, if we don’t play I probably kind of — I never looked at what the points were, but I kind of felt like I would have been in a great position to keep my card.”

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The Fall Swing’s Redemption Pattern

Ramey was not the only golfer to turn his season around this fall. Austin Smotherman did it first. He entered the fall swing ranked 80th and won the Bank of Utah Championship in his 100th career start. He followed that up with another win, beating Seamus Power in a Monday playoff at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The back-to-back victories secured his place in the Championship Series through 2029. In Austin, Smotherman had a chance to make it three wins in a row, but Ramey had other plans.

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Other fall winners this year include Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan and Blades Brown, the youngest PGA Tour winner in almost a century. The fall schedule can rescue careers as quickly as it ends them.

Ramey jumped from 136th to 68th in the fall standings. The first two Signature Events (Pebble Beach and Riviera) go to the top 60, and he says that is a goal. He plans to play next week with an attitude he has now earned: “If I go, I’m going to try and compete and win the golf tournament.”

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His wife and dad, who were there for his first win, were joined this time by his 3-year-old son. His son’s bedtime is usually 7:30, but Chad Ramey says, “We might stay up a little past that tonight.”