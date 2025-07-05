‘Was Emasculating’: Lydia Ko Delivers Reality Check to Golf Influencer While on an LPGA Break

Lydia Ko set her sights on golf’s biggest milestone this year, but things haven’t gone her way! Lydia Ko came in laser-focused on completing the career Grand Slam, something she was chasing hard in 2025. The U.S. Women’s Open felt like a real shot at it, but her performance just didn’t hold up. She finished tied for 26th with a score of +3, far from where she needed to be. It was a tough miss, especially after how much she’d built her season around that goal.

But it wasn’t her only chance. Next came the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship her final opportunity this year to lock in that missing major. She played steady golf, but not enough to truly contend, finishing tied for 12th. And just like that, two major chances came and went, leaving Ko still short of the historic milestone she’s been chasing. But Ko isn’t one to sit and sulk. She’s known for bouncing back, staying positive, and keeping her focus steady. She constantly keeps herself engaged, showing that resilience and joy can still go hand in hand.

Recently, Lydia Ko was spotted at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, a course where young golfers are usually seen practicing for the U.S. Amateur. The 2025 edition of the championship is scheduled for August, and it’s common to see up-and-coming amateurs training there. But this time, it wasn’t a junior on the tee; it was Lydia Ko.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She was spotted with Luke Kwon, a golf influencer and professional player known for his YouTube presence and competitive matches with well-known names in the game. The two played a casual round together, and Kwon later posted a story showing Ko making an incredible shot. He followed it up with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Ranked 3rd in the world… I’ll just say this match was emasculating.” The tone was playful, but it was clear Ko had dominated the match. What’s most interesting is the way he announced Ko’s presence online.

AD

Before revealing her identity, he teased his followers with a story showing an Olympic medal, asking them to guess who he had just played with. It didn’t take long for people to connect the dots, and to his surprise, it was a pretty easy guess for his followers. Lydia also reposted the story with the caption “Today was fun”, she indeed enjoyed Kwon’s company. This was not the only time Kwon had played with a pro; he was used to it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kwon is a former University of Oklahoma player. He’s played casual matches with several LIV pros like Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz, and has been seen attending LIV events. While he doesn’t compete on the tour, Kwon’s content often features LIV players, helping bridge the gap between pro golf and the creator space, making him a familiar face in LIV’s wider social circle.

Ko is staying sharp. Even outside of the big tournaments, she’s finding ways to stay connected to the game, keep her rhythm, and enjoy competitive moments. And that’s going to matter because the season isn’t over yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s next for Lydia Ko this season?

With the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the rearview, Lydia Ko is heading into a packed stretch of summer golf. First up is the Evian Championship in France from July 10 to 13, a place where she made history back in 2015 by becoming the youngest woman to win a major. Now, almost a decade later, she returns to familiar ground looking to spark something big.

Next up is the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, where she finished tied for ninth last year. With that kind of recent form at the venue, her chances this time look solid. After that comes the big one, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl from July 31 to August 3, where Ko returns as the defending champion. It’s a tight stretch with plenty on the line, but she’s no stranger to this kind of pressure. She’s got three big events lined up this month, and one of them is a major. The schedule is tight, the stakes are high. Can she make it count this time?