‘Was Far Too Aggressive’: Scottie Scheffler’s Approach Leaves 2-Time PGA Tour Winner Regretting Career Mistake

Scottie Scheffler’s approach is often described as disciplined, methodical, and conservative. Some might even call it boring. But built around elite ball-striking, precision, and calculated risk-taking, it is a formula that has made him one of golf’s most consistent performers. These are qualities two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Every wishes he had embraced more often.

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During the Grayson Murray Classic in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week, Every reflected on his game and regretted some of the decisions that had shaped his approach to golf.

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“I wish I was way more conservative when I played,” he told Gary Williams during an interview on 5 Clubs. “I was far too aggressive. A lot of bailouts… You see all the shots, and there’s not a lot of guys shooting themselves in the foot. Scottie [Scheffler is] the best in the world at [conservative play]. But I definitely see the game… trending in that direction more than ever.

“When I played, I never got on the range or got out there on Wednesday and was like, ‘All right, let’s walk through these 18 holes and really form a plan.’ It was just, ‘Let’s go figure it out off the first tee and how am I hitting it this week.’”

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The 42-year-old, who turned professional in 2006, wasn’t forced into retirement by a career-ending injury. Instead, years of struggling on the course ultimately led him to step away from competitive golf. Between 2020 and 2023, Every missed the cut in the vast majority of his starts, a difficult stretch that eventually took its toll.

After playing his final competitive round at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, he called time on his playing career, seemingly recognising that his best days as a professional golfer were behind him. However, the two-time PGA Tour winner had already planted the seeds of what he was planning to do after giving up his career playing professional golf.

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Matt Every’s transition into media

Following a difficult 2020–21 PGA Tour season, the two-time Arnold Palmer Invitational winner got his first taste of broadcasting as a guest on-course reporter for Golf Channel at the RSM Classic. What began as a two-event tryout, which also included the PNC Championship, opened the door to a career beyond competitive golf.

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Inspired by fellow former Tour player Colt Knost’s transition into broadcasting, Every retired and did the same. These days, the 42-year-old hosts ‘The Drop’ on Golf Channel every Monday night. He also works as an analyst and commentator for PGA Tour Live and ESPN, contributing to betting analysis and Betcast coverage.

Away from the microphone, Every gets to spend more quality time with his family, which is generally not possible for professional golfers.

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That said, while Matt Every envies the composure Scottie Scheffler shows in his approach, the 42-year-old is unlikely to trade places with the World No. 1.