‘Was Gonna Puke’: Sergio Garcia Left Devastated After Illness Ended Open Championship Hopes

Sergio Garcia arrived at West Lancashire on Tuesday to chase a return to the Open Championship. The sixteen-time DP World Tour winner was not able to progress through Final Qualifying in 2023 and 2024, ending a streak of 24 successive Opens. This year, his health issues have derailed his bid to qualify.

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The Spaniard opened his first round with a strong four-under 68, making an eagle at the par-5 16th. The day looked well placed to book his spot at the Royal Birkdale. However, that happiness was short-lived, because soon after not his swing but the food he had for lunch started causing him problems.

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“I had a little bit of food there in the players’ lounge, and it did not sit well with me. I only ate the lasagna. It didn’t sit well with me, and I just felt nauseous the whole front nine. In the afternoon, I felt like I was going to vomit pretty much on every hole,” he said

By the time Garcia got back to the course, he dropped four shots and was considering withdrawing from the qualifying altogether. However, he stayed on, hoping to make it through, but ended up signing for three over 75.

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The final score was a 68-75 for a 143 total, and he finished T30 at the West Lancashire, well outside the top five qualifying spots.

Garcia played 24 consecutive editions of the championship between 1998 and 2022, and it’s a run that’s hard to overstate in a sport where exemptions restate every year. But things changed when he switched to the LIV Golf League in 2022. His ranking then sank and since the league does not award official golf ranking points, his ranking fell well outside the window for automatic entry.

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The 2017 Masters Champion had to qualify the hard way at the West Lancashire 2023, where he shot 67-71 and finished tied for sixth, one spot outside the cut. He returned to the same course again in 2024 and came up two strokes short, missing the spot at Royal Troon. Despite the setback, the Spaniard remained persistent with his efforts to tee at the Open. Last year he made it to the Royal Portrush via exemption and finished T-34.

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His 2026 season overall has carried a similar theme of near misses against physical setbacks. Garcia shared that it was hard for his body as he got older while he continued to compete at majors and the LIV Golf circuit.

Speaking to the media, he also said, “It’s a shame; it’s tough. When you are at this age, and you’re playing 36 holes, you feel like you need to eat a little bit between the rounds. And you do that, and it doesn’t sit well with you, and you’re struggling with your stomach pretty much the whole second round. It’s tough.”

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That said, Garcia will have to watch the 154th Open from outside the ropes when it begins at Royal Birkdale on July 16. Whether he gets another crack at extending his major championship legacy will depend on his form and health in the next season.