‘Was Just Uncomfortable’: Amanda Balionis Opens Up About Her ‘Terrible’ Feelings Amid Career Break

Amanda Balionis was enjoying her break until she couldn’t anymore. A well-deserved breather from covering the Masters and PGA Championship for CBS Sports, she skipped the US Open, which was covered by NBC, and headed to the beach with friends instead. “If you saw us at karaoke, or trying to turn a bar into a karaoke night…no you didn’t. Best off-week with so many of my favorite humans,” she gushed about her vacation. But amidst the fun, she couldn’t shake off her people-pleasing demons. In a candid Instagram post, Balionis opened up about her therapy journey, sharing a hard-won lesson: setting boundaries feels terrible, but it’s necessary.

Balionis’s words of wisdom are like a mic drop moment: “Weekly recovering people pleaser reminder: SAVE THIS ONE. In therapy, this was one of the hardest things I had to learn. Rewiring your brain and your actions to set boundaries feels TERRIBLE. I had always thought if something felt terrible, it had to be wrong… until I learned it was just uncomfortable because it was different and necessary. Don’t let your comfort zone keep you in toxic cycles. Do the hard thing, set the boundary, let it feel terrible… and then watch your life start to change for the better”, she wrote on her Instagram Story.

It’s clear Balionis has been doing some serious soul-searching, and her honesty is, dare we say, boundary-breaking (pun intended). With her signature honesty, she’s inspiring her followers to ditch the toxic cycles and rock their own boundaries. And the reporter practices what she preaches. Last month, Balionis showed her appreciation for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson’s mental health awareness initiative, sharing a post from the PGA Tour’s official page with the caption, “Loving this initiative for #mentalhealthawareness month.”

Having struggled with mental health herself after her father’s passing in 2018, Balionis knows the importance of prioritizing mental well-being. She had previously shared her journey, revealing, “The biggest lesson (I learned) probably being, (you) can’t fool your body, listen to what it has to say.”

“Also, ask for help when you need it. It’s not easy to deal with or talk about, but I promise you’re not alone and that it’s not a permanent time in your life.” And the reporter isn’t all talk; she has shared what works best for her to keep her mental health in check.

Amanda Balionis’s ‘solution’ to people struggling with people-pleasing

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis has found a valuable resource in her battle against people pleasing: the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. She recently shared an enlightening episode on her Instagram story, praising the podcast’s thoughtful discussion on people pleasing, belonging, and standing up for one’s beliefs. The episode features Dr. Hillary McBride, a psychotherapist and researcher, and explores the challenges of navigating life as an individual without succumbing to fear-driven conformity. Balionis gushed about the episode, saying, “😮‍💨this. Most of you know by now I love the @wecandohardthings pod so much. This episode was so helpful when thinking about people pleasing, belonging, and standing in your own beliefs”.

Balionis’s enthusiasm for the podcast stems from her personal struggles with people pleasing, which she’s openly discussed on social media. After facing mental health challenges following her father’s passing, she learned valuable lessons about prioritizing her well-being. “The biggest lesson probably being, ya can’t fool your body. Listen to what it has to say. Also – ask for help when you need it,” she shared. By embracing resources like “We Can Do Hard Things,” Balionis is taking steps toward self-awareness and empowerment. Can her approach inspire others to break free from people pleasing and find their own path? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!