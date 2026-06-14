‘Was Quite Fun’: Wyndham Clark Shows No Regret Despite Getting Booed for His USA Jersey Stunt at $9.8M Event

In the Hockey country of Canada, fashioning a jersey is never a bad idea. The Rink at TPC Toronto, in fact, is known for even golfing fans boasting their favorite pastime. So when Wyndham Clark did it, it shouldn’t be the worst idea, right? Except, he chose to play villain.

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Wearing a Team USA jersey to rub salt on the Canadians’ wounds from the Winter Olympics, Clark did get what he was expecting. But even though what happened on the par-3 14th on Saturday was exciting enough, the thriller was getting the jersey in the first place.

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In the third round, Clark chose to wear a USA Hockey jersey bearing the name and number of #86, Jack Hughes. He walked through a gallery of booing fans at the 14th, took it off, made a birdie, and wore the jersey back while walking to the hole. He easily put the ball in and raised his hands in celebration while the fans continued to show their displeasure.

“I was actually really nervous on that putt because if I miss that then it looks really bad. So I’m glad I birdied it,” he said. “I was doing it to more celebrate USA’s win, it had nothing against Canada, but I just thought in hockey country it would be kind of fun.”

While he clarified his intentions, the optics did not align. After all, the Canadians know very well what Hughes did to them just a few months back.

Back on February 22, 2026, Hughes scored just 1:41 into overtime and gave Team USA a 2-1 win over Canada for the gold at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. That was the first men’s hockey gold for the U.S. since the Miracle on Ice at Lake Placid, 46 years ago. Hughes did it, missing two front teeth, knocked out by a high stick in the third period. Safe to say, Canada still remembers, and so when Clark put on that jersey, it definitely didn’t look like it was just for style points or entertainment. However, some did get laughs out of it.

“I think some guys came up and said, ‘You got stones, you know, that was pretty impressive,’” Clark laughed.

The competition will sort itself out by Sunday at the $9.8 million event, but the Rink moment has already been delivered. Motivated by boos, Clark stands tied for third and looks strong to sweep the title, too.