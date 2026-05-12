‘Was So Dangerous’: Charley Hull Opens Up About Frightening Moment That Threatened Her Golf Career

Charley Hull does not do withdrawals easily. She managed degenerative arthritis in her shoulder and soldiered through a virus all week in France. But at the 2025 Evian Championship, her body finally had enough, and hadn’t she withdrawn, the consequences could have been far worse than a missed cut

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“I’m over the ball. My eyes black out. So I sit on the floor, I stand back up, hit my shot, and make par,” she said on the Par3Podcast, describing the moment she lost consciousness mid-round. “I don’t even remember what happened. I fell out, fainted, and apparently, the way I fell back, there was a wooden concrete slab there, and if the medic hadn’t caught me, I’d have hit my head on the slab. It was so dangerous.”

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She kept walking, but at the next tee box, everything went blank. She was unconscious for just over a minute, and when she came around, her first instinct was to get back up and finish the round. Hull’s blood pressure had dropped to 80/50, well below the normal range of around 120/80, and her blood sugar had fallen to 0.4, dangerously low by any measure. She had been battling a severe virus all week. She pushed through a pro-am two days earlier despite aching bones and a high temperature, not wanting to let her team down.

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This is not the first time Charley Hull has played through something she probably should not have. In 2024, she revealed a diagnosis of degenerative arthritis in her shoulder. She was managing it with acupuncture every other day and admitting that cold weather made it flare up. She was forced to withdraw from the 2020 Chevron Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. Before that, a wrist injury disrupted her 2017 season.

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Two weeks after the Evian incident, ahead of the Women’s Scottish Open, she admitted she was still only around 80 percent. She had not been to the gym in two weeks and wasn’t going to go for another two weeks. “Need my immune system to check up with myself,” she said.

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What makes it harder is that the gym was never just about golf for Hull.

“I train because it’s good for my mental health,” she said ahead of the Chevron Championship. Losing that outlet has had its own consequences. “You feel a bit depressed because I’ve not been able to go to the gym,” she admitted.

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But the Evian scare was not the only battle Hull has fought.

Charley Hull’s body is once again testing her limits

Charley Hull began 2026 as well as she ever has, winning the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February, her fifth Ladies European Tour title, and climbing to a career-best World No. 3. She also had two top-10 finishes at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, and the Chevron Championship followed. But ankle and back injuries picked up in October 2025 have quietly eroded her game since then.

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Her driving distance has dropped from 273 yards in 2025 to 262 yards this season, a loss of roughly ten yards that has dragged her tee-to-green ranking down to 64th on the LPGA Tour. She has been straightforward about what is behind it.

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“I feel like in the last month I’ve lost a bit of distance, but that’s because I’m battling my ankle injury and my back injury,” she said on the Par 3 Podcast.

Charley Hull’s next event is the Kroger Queen City Championship, held at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, OH, from May 14–17, 2026. How she performs there remains to be seen!