‘Wasn’t Sure’: Lindy Duncan Reveals She Nearly Quit Before Breaking Through in 222nd LPGA Tour Start

LPGA veteran Lindy Duncan had nearly given up, but success finally knocked on her door 12 years after she turned pro. The 35-year-old needed 222 starts to secure her maiden LPGA Tour victory, finishing 16-under par to win The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club. However, that breakthrough might never have happened because quitting the sport had already crossed her mind.

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“A lot of great people,” Duncan said during Sunday’s press conference when asked what kept her going throughout the stretch of winless years, before revealing she had nearly quit. “I got so many people to thank that believed in me when I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep playing or if I was good enough to keep playing. To be here, I’m just completely shocked.”

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This, however, is no secret. Back in 2022, Duncan found herself standing on the 18th tee at LPGA Q-School, needing just a par to secure her playing status for the following season. She was three-under at the time, but a disastrous sequence of shots saw her card a quadruple-bogey eight, crushing her hopes of retaining her status. The setback was so devastating that she even considered walking away from professional golf altogether.

Ultimately, Duncan convinced herself to keep going. It took another few years, but the 35-year-old finally reached the winner’s circle, earning congratulatory messages from the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and several other stars. Duncan carded rounds of 62, 66, 69, and 67 to finish at 16-under par and become the oldest first-time winner on the LPGA Tour since Leta Lindley, who claimed the 2008 Corning Classic at the age of 36.

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That said, the bigger question is: what did she do differently from every other start she made?

Lindy Duncan claims a couple of things helped her win

Since making her LPGA Tour debut in 2013, the ANNIKA marked Duncan’s first victory on the circuit, earning her a $487,500 winner’s check. Naturally, reporters were keen to know what she had done differently this time around to finally get over the line.

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“I think a combination of a couple [of] things,” she said. “Like playing a lot, my game was in a good spot, and I was so tired that I kind of just let myself go. And that was really — like, coming into today I kind of thought, no matter what happens, I learned a huge lesson, and hopefully I can take that forward with me.

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“That I just put so much pressure on myself because I really want to do well. The competition is so great out here. Sometimes you just overtry, and I think I’ve done that a lot. This week I finally let that go a little bit.”

Hopefully, Lindy Duncan can repeat this performance again next week at Tiburón Golf Course. Her first win has skyrocketed her into the top 60 of the Race to the CME Globe standings. This will allow her to compete in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship alongside Nelly Korda and others.