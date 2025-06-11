‘Wasn’t a Good Feeling’: Scottie Scheffler Reveals Weird Dilemma He Faced When He Couldn’t Win On PGA Tour

Winning has its perks. Ask Scottie Scheffler, and he’ll tell you. Adrenaline rush. Prize money. Fans’ love, and whatnot. The third one on the list comes in different ways, though. Sometimes, they’ll send you money just because they had bet on you, and well, you came through. Hey, they also ask you for money when you don’t! Scottie revealed something similar at Oakmont before the US Open.

Addressing the press conference at the U.S. Open, when asked about being an “overwhelming favorite” this week and if he ever hears anything from fans about the financial outcome of their bets, Scottie shared something unexpected. “I think everybody hears from fans, whether they have a financial benefit or anything in their outcome. That’s why I had to get rid of my Venmo because I was either getting paid by people or people were requesting a bunch of money when I didn’t win. “It wasn’t a good feeling,” Scheffler said hysterically.

Scheffler is playing in a time where the game has evolved drastically and involves fans having access to the game more than ever. He added that he does not pay attention to betting favorites and tries to do his best on the golf course—”But no, I don’t pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that. Starting Thursday morning, we’re at even par, and it’s up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do.” While he went on to talk about this shocking revelation, it also piqued everyone’s interest in how much money he received whenever he won a tournament, like when he did at The Memorial.

“I don’t remember the most that somebody would send me. Maybe a couple of bucks here or there. That didn’t happen nearly as much as the requests did,” Scheffler added while he laughed about fans also sending him money as a ‘thank you’ gesture every time he played well or won a tournament, having seven top-10 finishes this season and three wins. While Scheffler has deleted his account now due to the overwhelming number of unsolicited transactions and messages from fans, the mystery remains on how and why his Venmo account was public in the first place.

While he is undoubtedly the favorite at the U.S. Open, Scheffler also had a slow start this year. He had to miss the initial couple of tournaments because he was recovering from a freak wrist injury that happened during the preparation of Christmas dinner. He was struggling to find his rhythm, having top-10 finishes but not being able to clinch titles until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He is in spectacular form now and also emphasized the importance of maintaining personal boundaries and just focusing on what he’s here to do—play golf. And he’s confident after his practice rounds at Oakmont, speaking of the good condition the golf course is in, and “it should shape up for a really good week.”

Playing at Oakmont this week, it is Scheffler’s first appearance as a professional here since the last time he played the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2016, when he was still an amateur. But since his first professional win in 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler hasn’t looked back. With 16 wins on the PGA Tour, including the Masters (2022, 2024) & the PGA Championship (2025), Scheffler is in his most dominant form as he enters the U.S. Open this week.

Scottie Scheffler on preparing for the U.S. Open

Unlike last year, when the U.S. Open was played right after the prestigious Memorial, Scheffler added that this year he is well-rested and feels that having a week off before the major was helpful. “Well, I think it’s a big difference having the week off.” Memorial is always such a difficult test. I think last year I won at maybe 8- or 9-under, and this year it was at 10, and I won by a few shots,” stating that his win last year at The Memorial also affected his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st simply because he did not have enough time to rest after his win.

He continued saying that Muirfield Village is one of those golf courses that wears you down, and playing back-to-back important events like he did last year is pretty challenging. But this year, the PGA Tour decided to go back to its old schedule of having the RBC Canadian Open in between the Memorial and the U.S. Open, giving players time to rest before the major.

Scheffler skipped the RBC Canadian Open this year just to rest and recover post his win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. “So having the week off was really important for me to get home, get some rest, and recover, and I showed up here on Sunday and was able to play maybe 11 holes and really get used to the conditions. It feels much more like my normal major prep versus last year, where you’re coming in from basically a major championship test, coming into another one is pretty challenging,” Scheffler added.

Clearly, he now feels confident after having enough time to prepare before the major and has his eyes set on claiming his fourth victory of the season. Do you think Scheffler is going to be the one lifting his career’s fourth major this coming Sunday?