‘Wasn’t in a Good Place’: Brooks Koepka Breaks Silence on Frustrating LIV Golf Phase After PGA Tour Return

A year ago, Brooks Koepka was smashing clubs and destroying tee markers at LIV Dallas. This Saturday, he shot 64 and moved into contention at Myrtle Beach. The contrast is striking, and for the first time since returning, the 36-year-old explained exactly what was going on during that difficult stretch.

“That’s the most excited I’ve been playing golf in a long, long time. I would say back until ’23, the PGA. It’s been a long time since I’ve had fun playing golf. For at least a year, I’ve been very frustrated. I just wasn’t in a good place.” He then added, “If they’re happy off the golf course, they’re going to play well on the golf course. I’ve refound my happiness, my love for the game.”

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The numbers from his final LIV season make that frustration easy to understand. In 2025, Koepka finished outside the top 10 in the season-long individual standings for the first time across his four years on the circuit. He managed just two top-10 finishes all season and missed the cut at the Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Open Championship. Not only that, but he also withdrew during LIV Dallas in June after going six over through eight holes, smashing his club and destroying a tee marker on the ninth tee before citing illness.

Martin Kaymer, who played alongside him at LIV, later told Golf Monthly, “You can see it in players, whether they are happy or not. He clearly wasn’t the happiest player out here.”

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Imago 260407 Brooks Koepka of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 7, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1191 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260407 Brooks Koepka of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 7, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1191 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260407PA097

Koepka officially left LIV at the end of 2025 and rejoined the PGA Tour in January 2026 through the newly introduced Returning Member Program. For his happiness, he agreed to a $5 million charity donation, forfeited five years of potential player equity, and was ruled ineligible for the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus program this season.

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At the Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week, he addressed it directly: “I understand that there are prices to pay for coming back. I’m willing to accept those. I knew this year was gonna be challenging. But to know that I’m knocking on the door already is a good thing. The answer to everything is to play better, and you’re in.”

The early weeks back were rocky, though. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open. But the trajectory has since shifted. In his last several starts, he posted a T9 at the Cognizant Classic, a T13 at The PLAYERS Championship, and a T12 at the Masters. Now, at Myrtle Beach, he carded a 64 on the moving day and went up by 16 places to tie sixth at 11 under.

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This was not the first time Koepka had talked about falling back in love with golf. He said something similar at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I think I’ve fallen back in love with the game. Watching my son play a little bit and wanting him to watch me play well, I realize how much this game has given me.”

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He climbed a hill on Saturday; the one on Sunday still stands with the final round ahead. But Koepka is not done talking yet.

‘One piece here, one piece there’: Brooks Koepka is closer than you think

Koepka was asked whether a potential win at Myrtle Beach, given his returning member status, would feel bigger than usual. He had a pretty simple theory.

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“Good play takes care of itself. If I just play well, go out there, and have a good result tomorrow and the week after that, good golf takes care of a lot.”

Off the course, there was a lighter moment. Koepka showed up without a branded bag, borrowed one from Grove, and was not sure whether it was meant for Ken Weyand or Michael Jordan.

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“I’m thankful to have a bag,” he said.

For a five-time major winner, it summed up where he is right now: starting fresh with no sponsors and no obligations, just golf. He and Cleveland Golf mutually parted ways on April 30, 2026. He is no longer under contract with any specific manufacturer and is free to play a mixed bag of equipment, having recently returned to a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

On what Sunday means beyond Myrtle Beach, Koepka pointed straight to next week, the PGA Championship, a major he has now won thrice.

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“I’ve been knocking on the door. It’s one piece here, one piece there.”

Four months into his return, the pieces are falling together. The 64 on Saturday was not a flash; it was a signal that old Koepka might just be back!