‘Wasn’t Sure I Could Tee It Up’: Eugenio Chacarra Reveals Neck Injury Scare That Threatened India Championship Bid

Eugenio Chacarra’s participation in the DP World India Championship was in doubt before the tournament had even begun. Already dealing with a fractured toe, the Spaniard developed a neck problem, which was even worse. This left him uncertain whether he would be fit to compete. But four days later, he was celebrating another DP World Tour title and a rise to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

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Chacarra revealed the extent of his physical struggles in his post-tournament press conference at Delhi Golf Club.

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“But my neck is just a bad position at night on Monday. Kind of like for eight hours that you’re sleeping in a bad position. It got really tense and I didn’t — I wasn’t sure if it I was going to be able to tee it off on Wednesday. So great job, like I said, my physio did. We did tremendous work every time we had a chance to treat it. Yeah, he gave me a chance to compete. Obviously not at the 100, but we figure out a way to compete,” Eugenio Chacarra said when asked about the toe and neck injury.

“Like playing with my B Game and not feeling the best, to be able to win against this kind of field is something that gives me a lot of motivation to keep working so we can win bigger and bigger events in the future.”

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The Spanish professional downplayed the toe injury this week.

“Yeah, to be fair, the toe issue was more last week,” he said.

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Chacarra had already played through the problem at the Spanish Open the previous week, where he finished tied for second after questioning whether continuing was worth the physical strain.

He said it happened a few weeks ago when he accidentally hit his toe on a sofa after waking up at night to drink water.

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After his opening-round 66 in Spain, he said swinging the club was less painful than walking the course. He continued and finished tied for second, but a full round still put considerable demands on his body.

However, ice and medication helped him manage that injury. He arrived in India ready to take on an elite field featuring Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, and others. This made the achievement particularly satisfying given his condition throughout the week.

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However, he also faced challenges in India. The toe continued to bother him during the extended schedule. Lightning delayed the opening round in Delhi by around five hours. Players, therefore, had to play more than 18 holes on subsequent days.

Although the toe remained a challenge, the neck problem was the bigger issue this week.

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The Spaniard’s ability to keep producing low scores amid those setbacks made his eventual victory even more significant. He entered the tournament in strong form after finishing third at the French Open and tied second at the Spanish Open, and he carried that momentum into Delhi.

Despite the discomfort, he carded a 21-under-par total of 267 across four rounds. He won by two strokes over New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier, who finished 19 under par.

The victory marked his third DP World Tour title of 2026 and fourth overall.

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Chacarra’s scoring performance provided the foundation for his victory. He opened with two consecutive 67s to reach 10 under par before shooting a bogey-free 63 in the third round.

That nine-under effort featured seven birdies and an eagle. This gave him a five-shot lead heading into the final round. He completed the final seven holes of his third round Sunday morning before returning to play the final 18 holes. This brought his total workload to 25 holes for the final day.

The demanding schedule could have complicated his bid for victory. But Eugenio Chacarra maintained control when the pressure increased.

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He closed with a two-under 70, making birdies at the first, third and 11th holes. His only bogey came at the sixth, and he finished with seven consecutive pars to keep Hillier at bay.

Hillier’s late charge with birdies on the 14th, 16th, and 18th reduced the margin. But the Spanish professional avoided the mistakes that might have opened the door further.

The win meant more than another trophy. It continued his successful run in India. He won his first DP World Tour title at the 2025 Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.

He also moved ahead of Patrick Reed to lead the Race to Dubai standings, with three events remaining in the season.

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With the Race to Dubai lead now his, Eugenio Chacarra heads into the season’s closing stretch with a new target in sight, with Reed and Rory McIlroy right behind him.