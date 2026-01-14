WATCH: Charlie Woods Gives Priceless Reaction to Tiger Woods’s Classic Dad Line

Tiger Woods showed up at the SoFi Center, where his team, Jupiter Links, was playing in TGL Season 2, bringing not just support but classic dad energy. His son Charlie was watching the match when Tiger walked up and said something funny that only a dad would find hilarious. And Charlie’s response made the 15X Major champion laugh.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He was not there as a player this season due to a back injury. But in a “mic’d up” role, providing commentary and insights during the broadcast. The moment was pure gold, as shared by tglgolf on Instagram with the caption, “That’s the spirit.” While covering the game, he found Charlie in the stands and shouted, “I’m not going to s–k tonight.” Charlie just nodded and stared, giving his dad absolutely nothing to work with. His reaction made Tiger Woods crack up, and the announcers couldn’t help but laugh along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This phrase has become Tiger Woods’ go-to phrase. Last year, during TGL’s inaugural season, he yelled, “Not gonna s–k tonight, mom!” from the course while playing for the Jupiters. Whether he’s playing or just watching, this line follows him everywhere, and he delivers it with the same confidence every time.

Behind the jokes and eye rolls, Tiger and Charlie share a great bond.

At the 2024 PNC Championship, they finished second, and when it was over, Tiger pulled Charlie into a hug that said everything. Two golfers, father and son, are celebrating not just great golf but the time they get to spend competing side by side. It’s clear they genuinely enjoy each other’s company, whether they’re on the course or just hanging out.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGL has become their favorite spot, with cameras often catching their candid moments. Back in Season 1 in 2025, Tiger spotted Charlie eating chicken fingers in the stands and asked him to throw one over. The 16-year-old refused, leaving Tiger Woods empty-handed and everyone else entertained. Fast-forward to 2026, and nothing’s changed.

That wasn’t the only moment the Woods gave. During his post-game interview with Awful Announcing, he accidentally called teammate Akshay Bhatia “Ashtray” before catching himself and smiling it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite all the laughs, there was actual golf happening. NY Golf Club came back from a 3-1 deficit early on and played great down the stretch to win 8-3 over Jupiter Links Golf Club at the SoFi Center on January 13, 2026. New York’s steady play turned the tide after the early lead.

While Tiger Woods was all smiles, his update on returning to competitive play told a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods reveals where he stands on comeback

Before Jupiter Links lost to NY GC 8–3 on Tuesday, Tiger Woods gave an update on how he was doing. The 50-year-old told Scott Van Pelt of ESPN that he can now swing short and mid irons after his seventh back surgery in the fall, but not any more than that. He is going slowly and not pushing himself too hard, too soon.

Woods knows what’s waiting for him when he comes back. He’ll have been out of competitive golf for a long time, and he’s being honest about it. He said, “I’m gonna be pretty rusty.” He knows about the rust, the pain, and the time it takes to get used to being 50 and recovering from major surgery.

This time, he’s doing things differently to make a comeback. His body reacts differently now, so he has to be more patient with himself. He gets sore more quickly, and it takes longer to get ready. It’s not the Tiger Woods who got better quickly in his thirties; this version needs a smarter, slower build-up to avoid problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods hasn’t played a full four rounds since the 2024 Masters. He is now eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions, but he’s caught between proving he can still compete at the highest level and accepting that his body has different plans.