brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Watch: Luke Clanton and Co. Visibly Out of Breath as Golf Channel Games Push Them to the Limit

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 17, 2025 | 8:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Watch: Luke Clanton and Co. Visibly Out of Breath as Golf Channel Games Push Them to the Limit

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 17, 2025 | 8:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Optum Golf Channel Games had the otherwise relaxed golfers gasping for breath. Participating in the event, Luke Clanton and his teammates looked completely winded down during the “speed golf” element.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The event demands that the players complete five challenges within a certain time limit. Clanton was seen running between his shots to complete his specific tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida State University amateur is part of Team Scottie Scheffler, which also includes Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns. Facing them is Team Rory McIlroy with Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Haotong Li, and of course, McIlroy himself.

This is a developing story..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved