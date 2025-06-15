‘We Argue a Lot’: Charlie Woods Sends Message to Dad Tiger Woods as His Health Status Remains Unknown

Tiger Woods may have kept his distance from the golf course recently, but his son, Charlie Woods, is making more noise than ever. Before excelling at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, Charlie finished strong at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March. But, like his father, he aspired for more, and it didn’t take long for him to win the Team TaylorMade Invitational, capturing his first American Junior Golf Association victory in May. Given the moment, in the following days, Tiger returned to his “dad duties.” Perhaps it is his dedication to his son that makes Charlie Woods’s message seem so emotional right now.

After winning his first AJGA event, an emotional Charlie Woods thanked his father for all his support. In his message, he shared, “Thank you, dad, for believing in me in times where I didn’t even believe in myself, and for all the times where you have supported me no matter what I do. Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment, and I would just like to say, thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

This is a developing story…