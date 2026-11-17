Earlier this year, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp made it clear he was willing to do whatever it takes to make the Tour better. Now that pledge is pushing him to reconsider whether he can make room for ex-LIV players. But he has also vowed to be fair to those who stayed loyal. How he plans to balance those competing interests remains a key question. On Monday, Rolapp offered some clarity, and his answer leaned on the rulebook.



Rolapp fielded the question during a virtual press conference, held after the PGA Tour’s two boards met and approved details of the 2028 competitive model, as reported by Today’s Golfer.



“We’ve heard from our fans, and we know they want the best players playing together, and we share that view. I have said from Day 1, when I took this job, I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better.”



He also remained assertive as he added, “As we have a membership organization, we have rules and, as I’ve shared before, they exist to ensure fairness and competitive balance. Rules matter, and they will be enforced. We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today.”



Asked whether the Tour would reopen the Returning Member Program that brought Koepka back, he gave a short reply. “There are no plans for that currently, no.”

“As far as we have read, bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and the process is complex,” he said. “I hope to have more to say at the beginning of the new year but until that time I will not speculate on the outcome or individual decisions that players make.”



The tone matches his September remarks, when he named three principles for anyone who wants to play the Tour: meritocracy, rules, and accountability and discipline.

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But the circumstances around LIV have changed since. The league filed for Chapter 11 on Sept. 8 and filed its liquidation plan on Nov. 10, which leaves players with contracts that are ending rather than binding contracts. Still, Rolapp said the bankruptcy process is complex, and he declined to speculate on individual players’ decisions while it plays out.



The only consideration given through the program in January was also very limited. Only players who had been off the Tour for at least two years and had won the Players Championship or a major since 2022 qualified. That meant Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith. And the rest is history.



Rolapp also answers to a membership that is far from united. Xander Schauffele said the Tour’s 225 card-holders would give “three or four boxes” of opinions, from heavy fines to a quick welcome. Adam Scott told Today’s Golfer that returning players should re-qualify through the system they want to join.



Rahm now sits at the center of that debate. A judge approved his separation from LIV earlier this month, and he said in Abu Dhabi that he had not spoken to the Tour about a path back. He then won the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. DeChambeau has taken DP World Tour membership for 2027.

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Ex-LIV Players Are Already Finding Another Way Onto the PGA Tour

Some former LIV players are not waiting and are seeking an answer. On Sunday in Dubai, the top 10 non-exempt players in the Race to Dubai earned PGA Tour cards for 2027, and three of them came from LIV.

Eugenio Chacarra finished second in the standings after three LIV seasons. Patrick Reed left LIV at the start of 2026, won twice in three weeks, and returned with nine PGA Tour wins.



But the pathway has limits. Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship, but he cannot take a card because the PGA Tour still has him suspended. Rahm finished sixth in the Race to Dubai and carries the same suspension, though his 2023 Masters win would have kept him out of the top 10 count anyway.



Moreover, the number of 2028 Championship Series spots tied to the Race to Dubai has not been set, and the Associated Press reported that early signs point to fewer cards. Rolapp said in September that the DP World Tour’s place in the new model was still under discussion.



For now, the only dated marker sits in the rulebook. The AP reported that the one-year suspension for players who competed through LIV’s season ends on Aug. 24, 2027, provided no other disciplinary matters apply. That date falls months after the update Rolapp has promised for the new year.