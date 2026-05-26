‘We Were Surprised’: Bryson DeChambeau Addresses LIV Golf’s Uncertain Future Days After PIF’s Abrupt Exit

Bryson DeChambeau is in South Korea this week, playing golf and answering questions about a league that might not exist by the end of the year. Speaking to the media at LIV Golf’s Korea event, the golfer said what most players had been thinking since April 30.

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“We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did. We didn’t really see that coming. But that’s okay. One door closes, another opens. I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf,” DeChambeau told the media.

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Well, that surprise he speaks of is genuine. Like every golfer, the 32-year-old also found out the same day, straight from CEO Scott O’Neil. He thought there was a plan through 2032. PIF had reportedly invested around $5 billion since 2022. One announcement, and all of that was gone. But the question is, does the league have an option?

As per reports by CNBC, LIV Golf is trying to raise between $250 million and $350 million from private investors, using investment bank Ducera Partners to find them. Not only that, but they are also pitching a smaller 10-event schedule. There have also been significant changes at the top. Like, Yasir Al-Rumayyan has stepped down as chairman. Gene Davis of Pirinate Consulting Group and Jon Zinman of JZ Advisors now lead the board.

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As per reports, another door might not open, though. Bloomberg reported that LIV has started preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing at the end of 2026 and is even considering shifting its base to the US to access Chapter 11. That route would allow LIV to walk away from contracts, including the ones it has with players like Jon Rahm and DeChambeau.

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The 2x US Open winner’s deal is reportedly worth $125 million and runs out after 2026. And before that, pulling of PIF funding, he was allegedly asking for $500 million on a new contract. Even Rahm’s contract isn’t done right now. Even Dustin Johnson signed a multi-year contract with the league, renewing his position as 4Aces GC captain.

Now, this isn’t the first time DeChambeau has been advocating for the league. After all, he is one of the loudest cheerleaders of LIV and has even been attending business meetings with Scott. In April, he said that he was going to do everything in his power to make it work, and he really saw the value in franchise golf.

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Coming back to the PGA Tour is something that DeChambeau is thinking about right now. There are sure to be a few roadblocks there, as he won’t get the similar freedom there to create his YouTube content as he gets on LIV. Though the PGA Tour has relaxed its media policy, it might still not be enough.

Now the question is, with the clock ticking, can the Saudi-backed league restore the faith the golfer has in a business plan? Or is this it? Until then, Bryson DeChambeau is focusing on golf.

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Bryson DeChambeau on his game

During the same interview, when asked how he is doing on the course. He said:

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“I go out there on the first tee on Thursday and hit a beautiful drive down the middle of the fairway, hopefully. That’s what we’re focused on. In the background, yeah, we’re trying to help where we can, but ultimately it’s up to executives and everybody banding together. If we all band together, there’s an opportunity here. If not, it’s going to be a different day for all of us. But for me, how I support, go out and hit a great drive on the first tee, play a great round of golf, sign autographs after, and have a good time.”

On the LIV circuit in 2026, he has been doing exactly that. Seven events in, he won back-to-back in Singapore and South Africa in March, shooting 14 under and 26 under, respectively. He finished third in Virginia in May and came in tied for third in Adelaide in February. That is four top-three finishes in seven events.

The majors told a different story, though. At the PGA Championship 2026, DeChambeau made a triple bogey in Round 2 to miss the cut. Meanwhile, at the Masters, he shot a 76 in round one and a 74 in round two, missing the cut. It was the first time since 2017 that he missed consecutive major cuts.

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So the picture is split right down the middle. On LIV, he is one of the best players in the field. At the majors, where it matters most for his legacy and his next contract, he has gone home early twice in a row. Korea starts on May 28. The scorecard is still blank.