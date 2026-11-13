“We Will All Remember That Voice”: Justin Thomas, Max Homa & More Pay Heartfelt Condolences Following Legendary Golf Announcer’s Tragic Passing

For golf fans, a Sunday afternoon on NBC never felt complete without Dan Hicks guiding them through the final round. His warm, steady voice carried viewers through 27 of Tiger Woods’ tournament wins and some of the sport’s most nerve-racking finishes. Over the years, he became a familiar presence, almost like a friend, even to those who had never met him. But now, the longtime broadcaster has passed away at the age of 64, leaving the golf world in mourning.

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Hicks passed away late Wednesday in Connecticut after an acute illness, according to his wife, Hannah Storm. His family and NBC announced the news on Thursday.

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“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan,” Storm said in a statement. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, a loving father to our three daughters, and a cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

The PGA Tour said Hicks’ voice was “woven into our memories of the game.” The players who spoke this week echoed that sentiment, sharing memories of a broadcaster who had become an important part of their own journeys in golf.

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Max Homa was among the first to pay his tributes. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who was in the field at the Austin Championship, reflected on what made Hicks’ contribution so special.

“The beauty of his job is that we will all remember that voice and stories he told and the experiences he gave us through calling golf … I’m glad I’ve got my memories with him, because they were always great.”

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Homa’s memories of Hicks go back a few years. The broadcaster was on the call at the 2022 Presidents Cup when Homa closed out a fourball match alongside Billy Horschel. During the broadcast, Hicks noted how Homa had been on a surge over the previous couple of years and had proved to everyone, including himself, that he belonged. Homa went on to finish the event with a perfect 4-0 record.

Among others, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas reposted the PGA Tour’s tribute to Hicks on his Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt message of his own.

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“Speechless. Dan was one of the best, always a joy to be around and listen to. RIP 🙏”

Thomas, too, had plenty of memories of Hicks’ voice. The broadcaster anchored NBC’s weekend coverage of The Players Championship for three decades, including the 2021 edition that Thomas went on to win. His brief tribute reflected the sadness many in the golf world were feeling.

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Billy Horschel, who partnered with Homa that week, also spoke after his round in Austin. For him, Hicks had been a familiar voice long before he made it to the PGA Tour.

“Yeah, Dan, it’s tough because I grew up watching tons of golf on TV and Dan was one of those announcers that everyone knew. He did such a great job of what he did. When I got out on Tour, he was great to me early on. I remember winning the FedExCup and talking to him afterwards and seeing him.”

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Horschel won the FedExCup in 2014, with Hicks and NBC covering the moment. However, their connection extended well beyond the broadcasts. Horschel also recalled how Hicks reached out personally during a difficult period for his family.

“Through the years, we’ve exchanged messages and everything. I remember he sent me a beautiful message. I think shortly after my wife and I talked about her addiction to alcohol and her being in rehab. His wife, Hannah, is an unbelievable woman herself. Those are sportscaster royalty right there, and what they’ve both done in their careers.”

Kevin Kisner, who has been NBC’s lead golf analyst alongside Hicks since 2025, also shared a warm tribute on Instagram, accompanied by throwback photos from their time in the booth. One shows the two men in headsets, each wearing a black glove and holding a club, seemingly sharing a joke. Another captures a memory as the two sat with the wider NBC Sports team.

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“Dan was the kindest, most patient, hardest-working man in the business and the perfect teammate. He was the ultimate storyteller and a true genius with words. He was always listening, always offering advice, and genuinely wanted to see everyone succeed… I’ll miss our post-coverage dinners, the laughter, and the stories about our families, travels, and the business more than anything. Tonight, Dan the Man, I’ll pour a Johnnie Walker Black in your honor. Love you, brother,” Kisner wrote.



The warm words certainly carry the history they shared. Interestingly, Hicks had announced Kisner’s arrival in NBC’s booth at the PNC Championship in December 2023. When Kisner played the Sony Open the following week, Hicks offered him some simple encouragement: “Just knock it in, bud.”

The tributes also came from the organizations Hicks worked with throughout his career. USGA CEO Mike Whan called him a true friend to the game, adding that his warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.