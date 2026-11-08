‘We Won’t Make It’: Tiger Woods’ Highly Exclusive Cabo Course Hits Snag, Timeline Pushed Back

Tiger Woods’ latest golf course project in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was supposed to reach a major construction milestone before the end of 2026. However, that target is now out of reach. The project’s developer, Ken Jowdy, has acknowledged that the highly anticipated Legacy Course will need more time before golfers can take to its fairways.

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“We were trying to get it fully grassed by the end of this year, but we won’t make it. February, hopefully. There’s no sense opening in the spring because homeowners typically flee for cooler climates that time of year. So, we’ll be ready to play this time next year ahead of the tournament in October and get it right,” Jowdy told Golfweek.

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The developer would rather have the facility ready when residents and members are more likely to be around. His emphasis on getting the course right also suggests that the project will not be rushed simply to meet an earlier opening target.

The delay is attracting attention partly because Legacy is being developed as an exceptionally exclusive golf destination.

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Membership is capped at just 250 families and is available by invitation. The structure is also described as a vertical membership, meaning privileges can extend across generations. This can include spouses, children, and future family members. The limit therefore applies to families rather than 250 individual golfers.

As he explained to Golfweek, “It’s a different membership. There’s no unaccompanied play. In that respect, it’ll probably be the most exclusive golf course in Cabo.”

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The financial commitment is equally substantial. A July 2026 announcement from Diamante placed the initiation fee at $300,000, with annual dues estimated at approximately $60,000. Those figures were part of the club’s launch and cover access to Diamante Golf Club.

Membership is also restricted to owners within the Legacy Club residential enclave. The development features just 14 Founder Estates situated within the golf course itself. This adds another layer of scarcity to the residential offering.

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Legacy will be Woods’ third golf course design at Diamante, following El Cardonal and the Oasis Short Course. Davis Love III designed The Dunes, another prominent layout in the development.

Woods has worked on the Legacy project alongside longtime design collaborator Beau Welling. His involvement with Diamante also reflects an established relationship with Ken Jowdy, rather than a one-off architectural arrangement.

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During Golfweek’s November 2024 visit, Jowdy explained the arrangement. “We did a long-term deal, so whatever we were going to do on the property he was going to do,” he said.

The developer also indicated that Tiger Woods would remain his preferred designer even without that agreement. Their long-standing working relationship provides useful context for the latest development, particularly because there has been no indication of a disagreement between the two over the construction setback.

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Woods also shared his assessment of the design in the announcement.

“It will look and play unlike anything else at Diamante,” he said.

These features make Legacy a significant addition to Tiger Woods’ architectural portfolio.

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Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are among Tiger Woods’ new high-profile neighbors

The development has also attracted attention beyond the golf industry. Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have purchased homesites within the Legacy community, with their properties located just a few doors away from Woods’ residence.

According to Jowdy, both NFL players have supported the community and visited the development for about five or six years. Construction on their residences began in 2026.

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The latest announcement becomes more interesting when compared with the project’s earlier construction milestones.

During Golfweek’s November 9, 2024, visit, significant groundwork had already taken place. Drainage pipes had been laid, irrigation work was progressing, and extensive earthmoving was reshaping the desert landscape.

At the time, Jowdy expected grassing to begin within the following 60 days. The practice range was supposed to receive grass first and serve as a nursery for the rest of the course.

The scale was considerable. More than three million cubic feet of earth was being moved, with as many as 30 dump trucks lined up to transport material or redistribute it for mounding and residential homesite preparation.

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Legacy’s revised timeline also brings back memories of another Tiger Woods-associated golf development that encountered serious obstacles.

In 2011, Dubai Properties suspended its Tiger Woods Dubai golf and residential project. It cited unfavorable market conditions for high-end luxury real estate.

The development was supposed to include an 18-hole golf course and 292 residential plots featuring palaces, mansions, luxury villas, and golf villas. However, the economic conditions at the time made it difficult to move forward with the ambitious project.

Reuters reported that the developer had formally suspended the project while maintaining its commercial agreement with Woods and his organization.

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There is an important distinction between that situation and what is happening in Cabo. The Dubai project faced a formal suspension linked to the luxury property market. Legacy, meanwhile, has missed a construction milestone and received a revised target for its playing debut. Golfweek has not reported that the Cabo development has been suspended or that it is experiencing financial distress.

The bigger question now is whether the development can meet its revised schedule and eventually fulfill its ambition of becoming one of Cabo’s most exclusive golf destinations.