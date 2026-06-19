‘Wearing Something Absolutely Crazy’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Makes Statement With Bold U.S. Open Fit Weeks After Backlash

One of the biggest storylines of the Masters 2026 has nothing to do with golf. It was about Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena, drawing criticism for her cropped outfit at Augusta National. But just two months after donning that outfit, she is making it clear that she has no plans to tone things down. Instead, she bluntly admitted to wearing something crazy at major events.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Is it really a major golf championship if I’m not wearing something absolutely crazy?” Sims said in a video uploaded to her Instagram Stories. “Y’all, I had this hat for our vacation next week in Portugal. I mean, does it just not scream Portugal? But I just got a little inspired to wear it to golf today. It’s gonna be sunny and hot. It’s like the only hat that’s gonna truly, like, protect my skin, and it’s just; it’s fabulous. So this is my outfit of the day. Brooks is gonna have zero hard time finding me out there in the crowd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She is wearing a Paisley print maxi brim hat from Zara in the video. For the top, she has a brown-colored sleek one-shoulder silhouette with bead detailing by ASTR. She paired it with low-rise fitted flare khakis. Besides that, she has a Fendi tote, Nike shoes, and earrings.

Jena Sims is referring to major golf championships in light of the backlash she faced at the 2026 Masters. Her green cropped top revealed her waist, and some fans were not happy with her outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can almost guarantee that no one in my comments section has ever been to the Masters,” Brooks Koepka’s wife responded. “This is my 10th or 11th year. I can assure you that not a single person out there was upset with two to three inches of my midriff showing.”

Still, criticism didn’t stop. In fact, in a late May 2026 Instagram Story, she revealed that she continues to receive troll messages about her outfit. But at one point, she stopped disliking it. In fact, she even admitted that it helped increase her fan engagement, which is something an influencer usually wants, regardless of the type of publicity that brings it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @jenamsims/Instagram

While fans were upset and were criticizing Sims, Brooks Koepka showed his full support. She didn’t want him to learn about it from someone else because she was worried it would affect his performance at Augusta National. Therefore, she proactively sent him a photo of her outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the heck? I think that’s totally fine,” the 5-time major champion responded, showing his support.

This wasn’t the first time Jena Sims experienced criticism for her outfit. Back in 2025, she cut the waist part of her Polo Ralph Lauren to turn it into a crop top. She wore it at the US Open 2025 at Oakmont. She then revealed that many people questioned her about the T-shirt. Then she wore a tight, low-cut grey dress and a baseball cap the next day. Fans criticized her on TikTok, but she responded with positive but sarcastic messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jena Sims’ latest U.S. Open outfit is less of a surprise and more of a continuation of a pattern. She has shown no interest in changing her style, and her latest response suggests she is more comfortable than ever embracing the attention associated with it.