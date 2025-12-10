Webb Simpson Sharply Disagrees With Rory McIlroy’s Criticism of YouTube Golf

Webb Simpson stood on the Quail Hollow fairway with the Bryan Bros Golf cameras rolling and delivered a perspective that validates what the golf industry has been watching unfold for years. The 2012 U.S. Open champion didn’t hesitate when asked directly about YouTube golf during the Bryan Bros’ Road Trip EP.1. His answer reflected more than casual observation. It revealed a strategic understanding of where professional golf’s audience development must go.

“I think we’ve got to always evolve and pay attention to our audiences, and it seems like to get to the younger audience, it’s an unbelievable avenue to really grab their attention and get them excited about golf,” Simpson said during the filming at his home course.

The numbers Simpson references aren’t speculative.

YouTube golf content captures 71% of its audience in the 18-34 age bracket, a stark contrast to traditional PGA Tour television broadcasts, where the median viewer age sits at 64. Creators like Rick Shiels command 2.95 million subscribers, while Bryson DeChambeau‘s channel approaches 2.55 million. Good Good Golf recently secured a $45 million investment, validating the genre as legitimate business infrastructure rather than novelty content.

Simpson specifically praised the Bryan Bros’ approach to showcasing golf’s entertainment value. Wesley Bryan secured his lone PGA Tour victory at the 2017 RBC Heritage, while the brothers launched their YouTube journey in 2014 with instructional videos before evolving into the travel vlogs and trick-shot content that now define their 715,000-subscriber channel.

“And you guys make it fun. You know, playing with different people and playing different golf courses is really fun for guys to see. And golf is fun,” Simpson continued.

While he praised YouTube golf, he also acknowledged the fundamental tension between YouTube content and traditional tournament coverage. Professional golf demands intensity that can alienate casual viewers, while YouTube provides the counterbalance.

“I mean, it is our job. You did it. You’ve done it for a long time in a competitive environment. So we do look serious out there,” he explained, referencing the Bryan Bros’ own competitive backgrounds.

Now, not all Tour professionals share Simpson’s embrace of the digital shift. Rory McIlroy made his position clear during his pre-tournament press conference at The Players Championship. When asked about YouTube golf creators like Fat Perez and Grant Horvat, McIlroy responded bluntly.

“I’d much rather watch pure competition—I’d much rather watch this tournament on Saturday and Sunday than watch YouTube golf.”

His comments prompted a response from Bob Does Sports’ Robby Berger, highlighting the generational divide within professional golf regarding the platform’s legitimacy.

The Bryan Bros reinforced Simpson’s point about YouTube’s unique access. “Exactly. How these people are. Get them out of their element on a Saturday or Sunday on tour and let them have fun,” they noted during the exchange. Bryan used a phrase that captures YouTube golf’s essential value proposition: “So, it is fun to see just peel back the curtain a little bit.”

That “curtain” represents the barrier traditional golf media maintains between players and audiences. Press conferences offer scripted responses. Tournament broadcasts focus on shot outcomes rather than personality. YouTube eliminates those filters, presenting tour professionals as relatable figures rather than distant competitors.

Industry validation from unexpected voices, unlike Rory McIlroy

Simpson’s endorsement carries particular weight because it comes from a major champion navigating performance challenges rather than a player chasing relevance. Golf stars like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele have appeared on channels like Bob Does Sports and Rick Shiels, recognizing YouTube as essential brand maintenance. The PGA Tour itself launched the Creator Classic series—sanctioned events at tour venues featuring YouTube personalities competing alongside professionals.

Simpson’s perspective suggests the industry has moved past debating YouTube golf’s legitimacy. The conversation now centers on integration and mutual benefit. His emphasis on “evolution” and “paying attention to our audiences” frames the creator economy not as competition with traditional golf but as a necessary complement.

For younger fans who consume golf primarily through YouTube, Simpson’s validation confirms their preferences align with where the sport must grow. For creators like the Bryan Bros, having a major champion publicly credit their work as essential for attracting younger audiences strengthens their position as legitimate media partners rather than outsiders.

The moment at Quail Hollow represented more than a casual endorsement. It signaled institutional acceptance from a player whose credibility spans traditional and digital golf worlds—someone who understands both the grind of PGA Tour competition and the strategic necessity of meeting audiences where they already exist.