‘Weigh on Our Shoulders’: DP World Tour Pro Opens Up on Personal Struggles After Securing 2027 Playing Rights

Sean Crocker does not forget the last shot. He said so himself on Saturday, admitting he is an emotional person and that every bogey had been getting to him. He had spent most of the week hovering around the projected cut line in the Race to Dubai with his 2027 playing rights at stake.

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But by Sunday, Crocker was on the right side of that line, and the emotions that followed were nothing like the ones he had carried all week. Crocker finished T34 in South Korea, and the DP World Tour shared his emotional reaction shortly after his round.

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“It’s not easy being a Tour player, being away from my family, especially when you’re on the bubble,” he noted in the DP World Tour’s X post on October 24. “Obviously I’m not the only person, but the last thing you want to do is start a little family and then get demoted or lose some of your playing rights.”

Crocker bounced back on the back nine with a six-under-par run after starting three over on the front nine, finishing the day at four under overall.

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“I was obviously thinking about his future, making sure my wife doesn’t have to get a job! It was definitely on the back of my mind, and I’ve also got Stevie to take care of,” he added in the interview. “There are lots of things that weigh on our shoulders when we’re out there playing golf.”

The numbers explain why Crocker had so much riding on the week. The number of players retaining full playing status through the Race to Dubai rankings had been reduced from 115 to 100 for this season. Crocker arrived in South Korea ranked 103rd, with Eddie Pepperell, who opted not to play in the event, just ahead of him in 99th.

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The battle was made even more daunting by the prospect of LIV Golf players seeking a route back into the DP World Tour system, potentially adding to the competition for playing opportunities. For those on the bubble, a top-10 finish offered a chance to secure their position without having to sweat over the final rankings.

For a long stretch, it looked like Crocker would not get there. He had opened with a 72 and then made the cut on the number after birdie at the 15th and a par in the last. His third-round 69 kept him in the hunt, but he still began Sunday projected at 103rd in the rankings. He then turned in 39, three over par, and was very close to losing his card for 2027.

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Then came the turnaround. Crocker was three over par through his first nine holes on Sunday, leaving him in danger of losing his card for 2027. But whatever pressure had been weighing on him seemed to fuel a remarkable response. He played the back nine in 29 strokes, making six birdies, including four in succession to close out his round. His closing 68 lifted him to 100th in the rankings.

Given the circumstances, Crocker later described it as one of the better back nines he had played.

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To put things in perspective, the week has also been heavy for him well before the surge on Sunday. After the third round, Crocker revealed that the Genesis Championship marked the end of a demanding 12-week stretch, and the pressure had begun to affect him physically.

“Tired. I mean, this is the last event, I guess, technically, after a 12-week stretch for me,” he said. “It’s just, it’s hard being patient and trying to, like, I’m quite an emotional person. It’s just kind of hard to not let anything get to me during this week, because it’s the only thing that’s kind of helping me stay in it.”

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Asked how he planned to spend the evening, Crocker chuckled before offering a candid answer.

“I guess just stay off my phone, stay away from people, and maybe have another beer this evening, but I can’t go for more chicken wings because my stomach’s messed up from the stress and the chicken wings, man. I’m struggling.”

As for Pepperell, who has now found himself on the other side of the rankings battle, he congratulated Crocker on X after Sunday’s result, writing,

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“Now, @seancrocker11, that is how you do it. Big balls, minerals, you could say. Very well done. You can buy me a bourbon when I next see you,” the post read on X.

For Crocker, the immediate relief is knowing that his family’s plans for 2027 are on firmer ground. Finishing inside the top 100 also puts him in a position to enjoy a near-full schedule next season.