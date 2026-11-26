Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf could mean another appearance alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. However, while that would be welcome news for golf fans, it could leave two-time PNC champion Davis Love III and his son Dru watching from the sidelines.

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Love recently offered a humorous take on the situation during an appearance on GOLF.com’s Fully Equipped Podcast. The 1997 PGA Championship winner said he hopes Woods makes his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, but acknowledged that the 15-time major champion’s return could come at the expense of something he holds close to his heart.

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“I literally said two days ago, I really, really hope that Tiger Woods can play golf. But if he doesn’t, I get in the father-son [PNC Championship]. So that’s our spot. So if he’s playing Hero [World Challenge], that means he and Charlie will probably play father-son. And Dru and I will be on the bench,” Love explained.

The situation is particularly interesting because the Loves benefited from Woods’ absence last year. With the possibility of history repeating itself in reverse, Love could once again find himself on the outside looking in if Woods decides to compete with Charlie Woods.

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Woods confirmed on November 17 that he would compete at the Hero World Challenge. The announcement marks his return to individual competition after more than two years away.

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His last individual start came at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut. Since then, the 50-year-old has endured another difficult period physically. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2025 and then underwent his seventh back surgery in October.

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He planned to make a comeback earlier this year, after his lone appearance in the final match of TGL Season 2. However, the plan was interrupted by a rollover car accident in March 2026. Woods was arrested following the incident and later pleaded no contest to reckless driving-related charges.

Now, his decision to return at the Hero World Challenge has raised the possibility of another appearance with Charlie at the PNC Championship.

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Tournament organizers are holding a place for the Woods family in the limited 20-team field. That leaves Love and Dru as the leading replacement options if Woods decides not to play.

The situation explains Love’s comments on the podcast.

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For Davis Love III, the possibility of missing the PNC Championship is ironic given how he returned to the event in 2025.

The former PGA Championship winner and Dru had not competed in the tournament for several years because Dru’s professional status made the father-son team ineligible under the event’s rules, which require one eligible major or Players Championship winner and a partner without professional tour playing status. Once Dru’s playing status changed, the opportunity to return opened up.

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They eventually received a late invitation in 2025 after several players, including Tiger Woods, withdrew. Love himself had undergone open-heart surgery in 2025 to repair a leaky heart valve, following an earlier thumb operation. But he had recovered by the time of the 2025 PNC Championship.

At the time, Davis Love III was delighted to be back and openly acknowledged Woods’ absence as one reason his family had secured a place.

“We got to thank Tiger Woods for a lot of stuff. Hate that he’s hurt, but we slipped in here because a couple guys that were stars of the show the last few years [are not] here,” Love said during the 2025 tournament.

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The contrast between the two years is hard to miss. In 2025, Woods’ injury allowed the Loves to return to the competition. In 2026, his comeback could take that opportunity away.

Love and Dru also have a sporting reason to feel disappointed if they miss out. They are two-time PNC Championship winners, having claimed titles in 2012 and 2018. Their 2018 performance remains one of the most memorable in tournament history.

The father-son duo produced a record-breaking final-round 56 (16-under-par) to secure a three-shot victory. Their 118 total (26-under-par) also established a championship record at the time. The 56 stood as the tournament’s 18-hole scoring record until Matt and Cameron Kuchar shot a 54 in 2025.

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Their success puts them among the most accomplished teams in PNC Championship history.

While Love has plenty of reasons to want another opportunity with Dru, Woods’ potential return would significantly boost the tournament.

Tiger and Charlie Woods competed together at every PNC Championship from the younger Woods’ debut in 2020 at just 11 through 2024. Their partnership has become one of the event’s biggest attractions, even though they have yet to win the title.

They came close in 2021, finishing as runners-up to John Daly and his son, John Daly II. That edition also marked Woods’ first competitive appearance following his February 2021 car accident. The attention surrounding his return translated into a substantial television audience, with NBC and Peacock recording 2.3 million viewers across their two-day coverage. That represented a 53% increase from the previous year’s 1.5 million viewers.

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But despite the potential impact on his own PNC Championship plans, Love made it clear that he wants Woods back on the course.

His comments went well beyond the father-son tournament. According to Love, Tiger Woods’ presence is something both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions need, largely because of the attention he brings to professional golf.

“In PGA Tour talks, and, you know, talks around our tournament office, the best thing for the PGA Tour or the Champions Tour is for Tiger Woods to play. You know, we miss him. We miss the buzz that it gets,” Love said.

He compared Woods’ potential return to Michael Jordan’s comeback to the NBA after stepping away from basketball. The point was that a superstar’s presence can generate interest that extends well beyond their own performances.

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Love also explained how Tiger Woods’ participation could benefit other golfers. This includes both rising talents like Blades Brown and Jackson Koivun, as well as established stars such as Rory McIlroy.

“If Tiger Woods is playing, it just shines the light on everybody,” he said.

The same effect could extend to the wider golf calendar. Woods’ return would attract viewers who might otherwise pay less attention to regular PGA Tour or Champions Tour events.