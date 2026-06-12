‘Were So Bad’: Tour Pro Shares True Feelings as Airlines Golf Clubs Mishap May Cost Him $2M Event Win

Grant Haefner got a sponsor’s invitation to make his first Asian Tour start at the $2 million International Series Morocco 2026. He took a flight from Cincinnati only to arrive in Morocco without his clubs, as his bag never showed up at the airport. But he didn’t just manage to play the event without his clubs; he is in contention to win his first-ever Asian Tour start.

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“Grant Haefner’s clubs are still somewhere between Cincinnati and Morocco. The Asian Tour Commissioner’s clubs are tied for 12th,” Monday Q Info wrote in an X post.

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He spent two hours at the Royal Air Maroc baggage desk to find his bag, but to no avail. The next day, he was asked to play the Pro-Am round. When he explained his situation, the Asian Tour provided him with an emergency kit, but the golfer didn’t like it very much, so he had to borrow from his fellow golfers.

“The clubs were so bad for me,” Haefner said. “I used the driver from one guy, the irons from another, and the putter from the set they gave me.”

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After his round, he returned to Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport but didn’t get his clubs. Luckily, the Asian Tour managed to get him Commissioner Cho Minn Thant’s clubs.

Thant joined the Asian Tour in 2007 and was promoted to the role of Commissioner in July 2019. He’s an avid golfer himself with a successful amateur career. His clubs reflected his passion for the game of golf. Although he had to leave the event and wanted to take his clubs, he decided to leave them for Grant Haefner. All Haefner had to do now is to ship them to Bangkok once he’s done.

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Although not his own kit, Haefner delivered an amazing performance at the International Series Morocco 2026 with those clubs. He started the event with 6 birdies against just one bogey in the opening round. However, his second round was not as impressive.

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Haefner started with two bogeys on holes 3 and 8 and a birdie on hole 5 in the front nine. He took control of the round in the second half, where he carded two birdies on holes 12 and 15 to finish 1-under 72. At the end of Round 2, Grant Haefner sits in 14th place with a score of 6-under 140.

Before the third round, he received the message that his clubs would arrive that day, but this time he didn’t make the trip to the airport.

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This is not an isolated event; many professionals have faced similar issues.

Missing golf bags have become a common occurrence at airports

One golfer who can relate to this incident very well is Charley Hull. The English professional lost her golf bag on two separate occasions. The first incident occurred in 2024 while she was traveling to compete in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

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“Thanks to BA for losing my golf bag on route to a major,” she posted on Instagram. “Have no luck trying to track it. “@british_airways please can you help?p.”

She experienced something similar once again in November 2025. It was not the airline’s mistake this time, though. Instead, someone stole her bag from the Miami International Airport. The bag was worth $12,000-$18,000.

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Another LPGA star who has faced this issue is Nelly Korda. Airways misplaced the World No. 1’s entire luggage when she arrived in France in 2025 for the Evian Championship. She took a Delta flight and requested the company’s help through an Instagram post. However, she got her bags back just two days before the championship.

Thorbjorn Olesen faced the same fate in 2018. In fact, he had it worse. The Danish golfer lost 2 sets of clubs and 5 suitcases in a span of 10 days. Olesen even joked about it in an X post.

“Just reached 50,000 followers on Twitter and was going to do a bag giveaway, but @British_Airways has lost them all 🤷🏽‍♂️”

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Apparently, missing golf clubs during travel is nothing new, and in fact, the number of instances seems to be growing. Do you think Tours should make some kind of arrangment so that golfers do not lose their clubs?