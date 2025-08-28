‘We’re Thankful’: Jim Nantz Applauded for His Impact on Sports As He Enters New Leadership Role

Jim Nantz, the 3 time Emmy-winning voice behind the Super Bowl and the Masters, is being honored not for a single call but for a lifetime of excellence. In tribute to his extraordinary legacy, his alma mater is launching an initiative that celebrates the very roots of his storied career.

On Wednesday, the University of Houston Athletics proudly unveiled the Nantz Leadership Society (NLS) — a major philanthropic initiative named in honor of Jim Nantz, who is a Cougar Men’s Golf alumnus (’81) and one of the most iconic CBS sports broadcasters. The NLS will play a critical role in advancing the university’s athletic ambitions and will act as a driving force to elevate the entire athletics program and ensure long-term competitive success.

At the heart of this tribute is more than just Nantz’s achievements — it’s his deep, personal commitment to the University of Houston. As Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Eddie Nuñez noted, “When you think about somebody who is gonna be the pinnacle of what you want for your athletic department, there is nobody better than Jim Nantz. Jim is somebody who loves this institution, has given back to it, and does everything he can to uplift and lift this university up. And for him to not just be receptive to being a part of this, but to go all in and help us make this possible. We’re thankful to him…”

Nunez also noted that despite Jim Nantz’s achievements and the legacy he’s created, his genuine humility and warmth make him approachable and relatable. “You saw during the NCAAs, he was there every day with us, and that experience to get to be around somebody like him… at the biggest events. But yet can be humble enough to sit there and just enjoy and cheer on his Cougars, you’ve got to love him,” Nunez told PaperCity Mag. This rare combination of greatness and down-to-earth character is exactly why his involvement means so much to the university and its athletic community and makes this honor all the more fitting.

Despite an impressive resume filled with broadcasting milestones, Jim Nantz remains deeply connected to his Houston roots. Having first stepped into the broadcast booth at the Masters at just 26 years old, Jim Nantz has an impressive resume filled with broadcasting milestones. Now with 34 years in the field, Nantz has been named National Sportscaster of the Year five times, and has served as the lead play-by-play voice for four Super Bowls — with his fifth on the horizon.

He even celebrated 40 years of covering the iconic Masters in April this year. Reflecting on this milestone, Nantz expressed his excitement and gratitude for the journey, emphasizing the significance of returning to his alma mater and contributing to the growth and success of Cougar Athletics. “Friends, I am so excited about the direction of our Athletics Department. As the landscape of college sports changes, here at the University of Houston, we are well-positioned to reach new heights — especially with your support and YOUR VOICE,” Nantz said.

“There are no limits. We have the ability to win and win big. Please consider having your voice heard. Let’s come together and take our beloved Cougars to the next level. The future is ours to shape,” he continued. But beyond Jim Nantz’s recognition lies a larger mission.

How Jim Nantz’s initiative will help transform athletes

Created to empower transformational change within Cougar Athletics, the Nantz Leadership Society will recognize major donors who commit $25,000 or more over five years. These donors will gain access to exclusive experiences throughout the athletic year, from behind-the-scenes game day opportunities to program-specific excursions, depending on their giving tier, which ranges from $25,000 to over $1 million.

The NLS is built around three key pillars of philanthropic giving. First, it aims to provide flexible resources to respond to strategic opportunities and address the department’s most pressing needs, which is part of the AD Excellence Fund. Second, as part of the Student-Athlete Success Fund, it will support the full development of Houston’s student-athletes, including nutrition, sports medicine, performance, mental health, and community engagement. Lastly, as part of the facilities initiative, it will invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to keep Houston competitive across all sports and deliver a first-class experience for its students.