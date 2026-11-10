Wesley Bryan Accused of Leaking Internet Invitational Scores After Jon Rahm’s Suspiciously Timed Knowledge

Former PGA Tour star Wesley Bryan was already facing backlash from The Pardon My Take podcast crew following a controversial tweet on X. However, the 36-year-old now appears to be in even hotter water, as he faces accusations of leaking his team’s score during the 2026 Internet Invitational at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale.

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“To full circle this back to the hot topic of our podcast now, the Internet Invitational, I did watch Episode 3 on the way down, and Jon Rahm FaceTimed Robby [Berger] and Wesley and knew that they were 2-0,” Kevin Kisner revealed during the Fore Play podcast. “So who was sharing that info with Jon Rahm?

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“Wesley Bryan, if you were texting people what you were doing while we were playing… Well, that just popped in my brain… He was like, ‘Aren’t you guys 2-0?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, how does he know?’”

Unlike a regular PGA Tour event, the Internet Invitational is not broadcast live. Each episode runs for several hours, with the footage recorded in advance before being uploaded to YouTube. As a result, anyone who wasn’t present at the venue during filming would have virtually no way of knowing the scores as the competition unfolded.

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This raised Kevin Kisner’s suspicions about how exactly Rahm could have obtained the score if he wasn’t at the venue, leading Kisner to accuse Bryan of leaking the scores or perhaps more.

The Fore Play podcast is owned by Barstool Sports, which is also the co-creator of the Internet Invitational with Bob Does Sports. So, Kisner’s revelation may not take very long to reach management. It’s also worth noting that the Internet Invitational likely enforces strict confidentiality agreements (NDAs) to protect the results of its pre-taped tournament episodes.

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So, this could open up doors for litigation against Bryan if the accusations are true. He could also get blocked from attending events in the years that followed. And as for his team, they didn’t last long in the tournament.

Team Bryan lost the morning 2v2 scramble session 6–2 to Ryan Ruffels’ team in Episode 3 of the 2026 Internet Invitational. The situation worsened in Episode 4, with Team Bryan suffering another defeat, this time by a score of 12.5–6.5. The loss ultimately brought Bryan and his team’s campaign to an end, eliminating them from the tournament.

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That said, this was far from the only controversy Wesley Bryan found himself in because of the 2026 Internet Invitational.

Team Bryan member calls out Wesley Bryan over tweet

After Episode 4 dropped on YouTube, Bryan took to X to ask whether the competition would be better or worse if its eight highest-ranked golfers were replaced by eight of the world’s best players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.

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However, the suggestion didn’t go down well with the hosts of Pardon My Take. Eric Sollenberger, who competed alongside Bryan before Team Bryan’s elimination in Episode 4, argued that the opposite change would make the event more entertaining.

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“I saw this list, and I thought to myself, you know what? I would go the exact opposite way,” Sollenberger said. “I would rather get rid of the best eight players. And then add eight more that are worse than all of us.”

Co-host Dan Katz agreed, explaining why less-skilled golfers can make for better entertainment.

“Because the worst players… any shot could either be a disaster or awesome,” he said.

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Katz also pointed to Big John’s performance as an example of an entertaining moment, questioning whether it would have been as memorable had Scheffler pulled off the same shot. Bryan subsequently fired back at the criticism, calling the hosts “idiots” and clarifying that he would rather watch Bob Does Sports than the PGA Tour.