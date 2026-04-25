Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

What Are the Special Custom ‘Boots’ Given to Chevron Championship 2026 Winner? Significance Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 25, 2026 | 2:55 PM PDT

HomeGolf

What Are the Special Custom ‘Boots’ Given to Chevron Championship 2026 Winner? Significance Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 25, 2026 | 2:55 PM PDT

feature-image

Getty

feature-image

Getty

The Chevron Championship has its set of traditions that go well beyond the trophy and the prize money. The winner jumps in the pool, and the winner gets the golden cowboy boots. But since the tournament relocated to Texas, those boots have become something far more personal: a handcrafted pair that nobody, not even the champion, gets to see before the ceremony.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Republic Boot Company, based in Houston, creates these golden boots specifically for the Chevron Championship winner. They are not off-the-shelf customized boots. As Blain “Coach” Jordan of Republic Boot Company explained, they are built entirely from the company’s own custom materials, just crafted into a golden pair as a trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skratch’s Addie Parker got exclusive first access to see this year’s boots before anyone else. Coach Jordan broke down what separates a real custom boot from everything else.

Republic Boot Company uses vegan leather, which operates on the same principle as a baseball glove: the material is designed to mold to the user over time, eventually feeling like a pair of slippers. He also pointed out that when you first put on a proper pair of cowboy boots, they should feel slightly tight, and that tightness means the leather has room to mold. That is the mark of a well-built boot.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tradition started in 2023, tied directly to the tournament’s relocation to Texas. Since then, every Chevron Championship winner receives two pairs: one wearable custom-designed pair built to mold to their foot and a second pair finished in gold for display. It is not just a prize. It is a keepsake with two forms, one to wear and one to show.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Masters, nobody talks about the trophy. They talk about the green jacket. Republic Boot Company built these golden boots with that same thinking.

The Significance of the Chevron Championship Golden Boots

The goal is for LPGA Tour players to one day say they are playing for the golden boots, not just the Chevron title. Coach Jordan said if that happens, he would be incredibly thankful and proud that the LPGA and the Chevron Championship allowed Republic Boot Company to build a special legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chevron Championship is the first major of the LPGA season, and a $9 million purse at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston already makes it one of the most significant weeks in women’s golf. Adding the golden boots gives the tournament a physical, wearable symbol that no other major currently offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After three rounds at Memorial Park, Nelly Korda sits alone at the top at -16, six shots clear of the chasing pack. Patty Tavatanakit, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and R.N. Yin are all tied at -10, with I.N. Yoon a further shot back at -9. Who slides into the 2026 golden boots gets decided Sunday in the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,319 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Riya Singhal

ADVERTISEMENT