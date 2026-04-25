What Are the Special Custom ‘Boots’ Given to Chevron Championship 2026 Winner? Significance Explored

The Chevron Championship has its set of traditions that go well beyond the trophy and the prize money. The winner jumps in the pool, and the winner gets the golden cowboy boots. But since the tournament relocated to Texas, those boots have become something far more personal: a handcrafted pair that nobody, not even the champion, gets to see before the ceremony.

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Republic Boot Company, based in Houston, creates these golden boots specifically for the Chevron Championship winner. They are not off-the-shelf customized boots. As Blain “Coach” Jordan of Republic Boot Company explained, they are built entirely from the company’s own custom materials, just crafted into a golden pair as a trophy.

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Skratch’s Addie Parker got exclusive first access to see this year’s boots before anyone else. Coach Jordan broke down what separates a real custom boot from everything else.

Republic Boot Company uses vegan leather, which operates on the same principle as a baseball glove: the material is designed to mold to the user over time, eventually feeling like a pair of slippers. He also pointed out that when you first put on a proper pair of cowboy boots, they should feel slightly tight, and that tightness means the leather has room to mold. That is the mark of a well-built boot.

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This tradition started in 2023, tied directly to the tournament’s relocation to Texas. Since then, every Chevron Championship winner receives two pairs: one wearable custom-designed pair built to mold to their foot and a second pair finished in gold for display. It is not just a prize. It is a keepsake with two forms, one to wear and one to show.

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At the Masters, nobody talks about the trophy. They talk about the green jacket. Republic Boot Company built these golden boots with that same thinking.

The Significance of the Chevron Championship Golden Boots

The goal is for LPGA Tour players to one day say they are playing for the golden boots, not just the Chevron title. Coach Jordan said if that happens, he would be incredibly thankful and proud that the LPGA and the Chevron Championship allowed Republic Boot Company to build a special legacy.

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The Chevron Championship is the first major of the LPGA season, and a $9 million purse at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston already makes it one of the most significant weeks in women’s golf. Adding the golden boots gives the tournament a physical, wearable symbol that no other major currently offers.

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After three rounds at Memorial Park, Nelly Korda sits alone at the top at -16, six shots clear of the chasing pack. Patty Tavatanakit, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and R.N. Yin are all tied at -10, with I.N. Yoon a further shot back at -9. Who slides into the 2026 golden boots gets decided Sunday in the final round.