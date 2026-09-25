‘What Are You Trying To Say?’: International Team Captain Stops Reporter Mid-Question in Confusing Exchange at Presidents Cup

Day one at Medinah Country Club ended on a somewhat disappointing note for International team captain Geoff Ogilvy, with his side trailing 3-2 after Thursday’s four-ball session at the Presidents Cup. However, as Ogilvy settled in for his post-round press conference, the mood took an unexpected turn when a reporter put him on the spot over Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im’s match against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

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“What are you trying to say?” Ogilvy said, cutting off the reporter.

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The journalist had asked whether the Australian and South Korean had let their American opponents “off the hook.” The question, of course, stemmed from the fact that both International players bogeyed on the decisive 17th hole, handing the Americans the lead before Scheffler’s clutch bunker shot to tap-in distance on 18 secured the par and the full point—their first win together as a Presidents Cup/Ryder Cup pairing.

In any case, the reporter essentially repeated his question, asking whether Lee and Im had given the match away. But Ogilvy still didn’t seem to have understood what he was being asked in a bizarre, confusing moment in the exchange.

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“Was there a question in there?” the International captain asked.

They say third time’s the charm, and thankfully that turned out to be true. However, the 49-year-old explained that he didn’t watch “much of their match” besides watching them “hit off the 1st” before getting busy with other groups in the session. In another bizarre moment, it prompted the reporter to explain to the team’s captain how the opening match of the session had unfolded.

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“Look, it’s a big task to go out first to play against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns,” Ogilvy responded finally after the back-and-forth. “It’s the best golfer in the world and one of the other best golfers in the world who’s played incredible this year. They’re a great pair. I mean, in the first group. I feel like they did a really, really good job to push them to the 18th. I’m sure they’re kicking themselves because they probably feel like they had an opportunity.

“But that will motivate them for tomorrow when they come out and maybe get another crack at that. They get another chance to win a point tomorrow. They both would have, I’m sure, enjoyed the experience, much preferred to have won the point or get a half point. They hung in there really well. That’s obviously a really, really difficult match to win. They got it to the 18th hole, so I’m really pretty proud of them.”

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In any case, Friday’s foursomes are now underway, with Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im taking the course alongside different partners. Lee has teamed up with Ryan Fox to face Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, while Im has partnered with Hideki Matsuyama against Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley. Meanwhile, Ryo Hisatsune and Nico Echavarria were benched by International captain Geoff Ogilvy on Day 2 of the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Regardless, this exchange was hardly the most confusing in golf.

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When Lauren Withrow thought she was interviewing Vince Young

One of the most confusing moments in an interview came during the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour. Golf Channel reporter Lauren Withrow approached a guy she thought was former Texas Longhorns star Vince Young, who was playing as a celebrity amateur.

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“Six seasons in the NFL, arguably one of the best NCAA quarterbacks of all time at Texas, picked up golf about four years ago,” Withrow launched into a polished intro. “What’s the biggest shift you’ve made going from the ultimate team sport to the ultimate individual sport?”

The man politely waited through the whole setup, then gently corrected her.

“Now, I apologise. You have the wrong person. I’m Everette Sands. Which, I’m a football coach. But the thing is, the great thing about golf is I’m not only competing against myself, but I’m competing against everybody else.”

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Sands, a Citadel assistant football coach, later explained the mix-up. Withrow had called him “Vince,” which he initially thought was her introducing herself. He went along with the interview request, only realizing mid-question that she had the wrong person entirely. He handled it with good humor, and the clip went viral.

That said, the moment with the international team captain provided a slightly amusing and much-needed relief amidst heated competition.