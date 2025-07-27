What Coleman Hamilton Did Right After Beating Miles Russell & Co to U.S. Junior Amateur Title Says Volumes

As the 77th US Junior Amateur rolled into the grueling heat over at Dallas, the vision was clear—to claim their title as golf’s next generation. The Trinity Forest Golf Club was studded with rising stars like Miles Russell, Charlie Woods, and Luke Colton, but only one could stand tall, and it was the 17-year-old Hamilton. Coleman weathered the immense pressure and emerged victorious, defeating a field complete with budding prodigies. Other than his special win, what caught more attention was his calm demeanor and perseverance.

In his post-match interview, Hamilton Coleman displayed a calmness well beyond his years. Despite watching his 5-up lead shrink as Minh Nguyen, a soon-to-be freshman at Oregon State from Vietnam, stood on the par-3 35th with a chance to tie the match, Coleman didn’t lose his poised attitude. “I knew I couldn’t ease my way into winning. I had to keep hitting quality shots. It got a little tight there, but I never lost faith. I told my caddie I was nervous but not scared. I was proud of that,” Coleman admitted during the trophy presentation.

This not only underscores Coleman’s technical mastery but also speaks volumes about his mental fortitude. Coleman also displayed an exceptional understanding of golf as he drafted his winning strategy. The calm attitude was probably most evident on his 35th hole. The Georgia-native birdie putted on the 35th hole to win, 2 and 1, downplaying the furious comeback attempt from Nguyen. Additionally, as the players played the back nine, Minh couldn’t tie the match, and Coleman birdied the par-3 17th for the second time in the championship match to emerge victorious.

When NBC Sports’ Emilia Doran asked about his “gutsy” final shot, Coleman said, “Try not to tell yourself what it’s for. It’s qualified for the U.S. Open and is the U.S. Junior Champion. Just trying to stick to my line and just make a free, aggressive stroke at it. It happened to go.” That steady resolve echoes the temperament of past U.S. Junior Amateur champions like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler. Both golfing legends are known for their stoic brilliance under pressure, a quality that is increasingly apparent in Hamilton.

Hamilton Coleman’s championship run was defined by sharp ball-striking. He entered the tournament with a surprisingly low WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) of No. 3,570. To get into the championship match, he faced difficult opponents, starting with defending runner-up Tyler Watts in the Round of 16. Then he won over Sohan Patel on Friday morning in the quarterfinals and then took on Luke Colton, the second-highest ranked player in the field, in the semis.

Hamilton’s win at the US Junior Amateur extends beyond this week. It’s a stepping stone for Coleman, as the event promises rewards apart from just a trophy.

What’s Next for Hamilton Coleman?

Next on his card is the 2025 U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club, a week from now. Coleman has also secured an exemption into the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. This earns him an opportunity to tee it off at one of golf’s grandest stages earlier than most. Coleman will tee it up alongside the world’s best, a chance not only to compete but also to measure his game against seasoned professionals. All this just as a teenager; his future is without doubt rich with possibility.

Yet for Coleman, this moment isn’t just about accolades—it’s about the journey ahead. “I’m just here to play for the love of the game. Show my gifts,” Coleman reflected. With his name etched in the hall of fame, Coleman now enters a critical stretch where expectations will naturally rise. But his performance in the Juniors has already proven his incredible gameplay and mature mindset, which sets him apart from the rest. Hamilton Coleman isn’t just on the map—he’s charting his course to greatness.