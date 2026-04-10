What Does Amanda Balionis’ Boyfriend Do for a Living? Know All About Peter Engen’s Career

Peter Engen found the spotlight when CBS Sports’ beloved on-air reporter, Amanda Balionis, hard-launched him as her boyfriend on social media. By the end of 2025, fans were already suspecting a romance blooming between them. And things became clear when Balionis confirmed the relationship in December 2025. But as Engen continues to gain attention, many netizens have wondered about his work.

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Engen has been working for Lee Real Estate since 2018 as a luxury real estate agent. He has earned the title of an industry leader in the Nantucket real estate market after shaking hands with Bruce Beni in 2020. Through the last half-decade, this partnership has brought them more than $500 million in career sales.

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Some of his iconic sales include the 21 Lincoln Avenue that went for $36 million four years ago; the 68 and 72 Monomoy Road, which sold for $44 million three years back. Even the Wall Street Journal, The NY Times, The Boston Globe, and Forbes featured these particular sales.

But real estate wasn’t Engen’s first venture. Before dipping into the big bucks, he used to manage the Straight Wharf Restaurant for about six years. That even got him a feature on the cover of N Magazine. On top of that, he’s been an accomplished skier. Now, his athletic career is almost over, and is overtaken by his real estate persona. And even before that, he used to work for Lucky Dog Vodka for a couple of years.

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Imago Source: Amanda’s Instagram

Of course, his education as a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management (Saint Michael’s) has been a great help in building his career. After all, that has helped him earn a net worth of $3 million as of 2026.

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But how did Engen meet Balionis?

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The story that unites Amanda Balionis and Peter Engen

The first time Balionis and Engen appeared together was in August 2025. It was when the CBS reporter shared an Instagram Story, claiming that Engen helped her high school Jeep Wrangler dreams come true. But the real story of how the couple met remains a mystery till now.

Ever since then, Balionis and Engen have been making continuous public appearances. About a month after the Jeep Wrangler dreams, the couple showed up at Pebble Beach, and even spent the winter holidays together and wished the world a happy new year through matching Instagram Stories.

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Engen wrote, “This past year brought the best surprise yet.” And to that, Amanda Balionis replied, “To another year of looking at each other like this.”

Later in January this year, they were spotted in Cabo during a vacation. Additionally, Engen was the prime attraction, after Balionis, of course, at Puppies and Golf’s Annual Block Party in San Diego.