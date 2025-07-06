What Does Davis Thompson’s Wife Holly Do for a Living? PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life Explored

Davis Thompson has been a familiar name in the golfing community since his days as an amateur. The University of Georgia alumnus turned professional in 2021, but his pivotal moment came in 2022. It was that year when he claimed not only his first victory as a professional but also got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Holly Grace Robinson. Now, the couple has been married for two years, and she stands firmly by his side, weathering triumphs and hardships together. But she isn’t only Thompson’s rock—she’s also carved out her path and leads a life and career of her own.

While she currently resides in Georgia with Thompson, Holly Grace Robinson still proudly calls Alabama home. Born on April 4th, 1984, Robinson was born and raised in Auburn, Alabama. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising, design, and production management and graduated in 2021 from Auburn University, around the same time Thompson graduated from the University of Georgia with a sports management degree.

During her college years, she did several internships, including one at Ivory & White Bridal Boutique and Behind the Glass, an Auburn women’s clothing business. She honed her style-savvy instincts, and her keen eye for style and fashion is still evident through her frequent updates on Instagram.

While her Instagram shares glimpses into her and Thompson’s adventures together, it’s also a living mood board with effortless glam moments. While not much of her current career is known now, she’s often seen on the road with Thompson, traveling with him for most tournaments. In 2024, after Davis Thompson won the John Deere Classic, he emphasized how much her support means to him, and he wouldn’t want anybody else by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Grace Robinson Thompson (@imtoohollywood)

“Yeah, she means everything to me. We knew each other in high school and started dating in college. So I’ve known her forever. She’s my best friend, and I’m just—I felt a lot more comfortable this year having her on the road with me and traveling together. Last year, it kind of got lonely just because we weren’t married yet until May. Even then I felt like I was still kind of traveling alone. It’s been awesome to have her by my side. Wouldn’t want anybody else,” Thompson expressed his fondness for Robinson. Her presence has played a crucial part in Thompson’s success.

Holly’s presence in Davis Thompson’s pivotal moments

While the duo met in high school first, they only began dating during their college years. Robinson has since then continued to not just be a spectator on the golf course but has even evolved as an emotional support to Thompson. Her presence at tournament finishes has become not just supportive but emblematic of the couple’s journey together.

During his record-setting win at the 2024 John Deere Classic, Robinson flew in after attending a close friend’s wedding and was there in time to meet him in the gallery. As soon as he sank his winning putt, Thompson met his wife on the 18th green and embraced her. “When he put his head into my shoulder (when they embraced Sunday), it just became real to me that this is what he’s been working toward,” Robinson confessed.

She was also present at Davis Thompson’s first appearance at the Masters this year. While Thompson has played in the other majors before, it was his first time at Augusta National, and he managed to finish tied for 46th. Robinson was there at the par-3 contest and shared her moments from the iconic moment. For a debut appearance at the Masters, Thompson’s finish doesn’t seem too bad, and we know who to give credit to. Robinson’s appearances, perfectly timed and heartfelt, are a testament to their love and shared resilience.