What Does Jacob Bridgeman’s Wife Haley Farmer Do for a Living?

Haley Farmer Bridgeman, the wife of PGA Tour rising star Jacob Bridgeman, has no connection to golf other than her husband being a pro. Instead, she is carving out a meticulous career in the medical field.

Haley Farmer Bridgeman graduated from Clemson University in May 2023 with a degree in biological sciences on the pre-med track, with her career target set firmly on becoming a physician assistant. To achieve her goal, she took all the necessary pre-med steps.

She ran the full preclinical gauntlet through the Clemson Honors College, the Paws for PA organization, and the Student Nurses’ Association, while managing a degree that leaves little room for anything else. But she still found time for competitive dance. It requires focus, physical precision, and the ability to handle pressure, just like any other professional sport. The only difference is the stage.

Coming from the same small town of Inman, it’s likely they met through school or mutual friends long before their relationship became public in 2021, when Jacob began posting photos of them together. They attended a Riley Green concert and a Clemson Tigers football game.

In early 2025, he finished T2 at the Cognizant Classic and stayed in contention through the Florida Swing. Reports at the time noted his steady play and her steady presence.

He proposed on December 14, 2024, in North Carolina. Jacob shared the news on Instagram.

“So thankful for you and for us,” he wrote.

Haley shared it too, writing, “Last night was a dream!!!! So thankful I get to do life with you FOREVER!”

The couple got married a year later on December 19, 2025, at the Avenue in downtown Greenville. The ceremony was on the rooftop with a black-tie optional. Jacob called it the best day of his life. After four straight top-20s to open 2026, Jacob told the press at the Genesis Invitational that getting married might be his good luck charm.

They do not have children yet. Both are focused on their careers and building their life together. The couple has always shown support for each other on big days.

Jacob Bridgeman and his wife, Haley, are each other’s pillars

Bridgeman attended Haley’s graduation in 2023. He shared a glimpse of the occasion on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

“End of one chapter and the start of another. So proud of you,” he wrote.

Haley reciprocated the gesture by being present when Jacob earned his PGA Tour card at the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Less than two months later, she was also with him when he made his first PGA Tour appearance as a member, at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Professionally, Jacob Bridgeman’s 2026 has been hard to ignore. He has had four consecutive top-20 finishes, a career-high 52nd in the OWGR, and a 5-under 66 at the Genesis Invitational after 36 holes.