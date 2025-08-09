What Does Justin Rose’s Wife Do for a Living? Professional Life of PGA Tour WAG Explored

Justin Rose, the golfer who has been among the top names, has never failed to credit his family. The golfer initially got into the sport because of his father. When he was 11 months old, he got his first plastic club set from his father, and that was the beginning of his journey. However, sadly, his father passed away in 2002, four years after he turned pro.

The loss of losing his biggest supporter was immense, but soon after, in 2006, he tied the knot with his girlfriend for an everlasting relationship of marriage. Rose married Kate in 2006 and has been sharing about her exceptional support in the journey, but what sets their bond apart is their interest in sport. Unlike most professional golfers’ wives, Kate is a sports person too. Away from her contribution to Rose’s professional career, she has been playing a key role in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Rose’s wife’s professional life

After his father’s demise, Kate Rose has been the strongest supporter of the golfer. She, being a former international gymnast, has known the life of a sports person inside out. Even Kate still follows that with her professional life after gaining experience as an assistant at IMG, the sports agency that represented Justin Rose in the early 2000s.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Later, she expanded her work with Justin Rose. In 2009, she co-founded the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation, which addresses children’s nutrition and educational needs in Central Florida. The foundations in the past have partnered with Blessings in a Backpack and BookTrust to enhance the offerings. She still leads the organization to help the children with needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Well, not just that she has had an active involvement in the PGA Tour Wives Association. With her partnership, she brought in Blessing in a Backpack to highlight and changed the local initiative to a national-level effort for children’s welfare. Additionally, she, with Justin Rose, launched the Rose Ladies Series in 2020. It was a women’s golf tour that continued the golf tournament in the UK during the pandemic. Later in 2022, the tournament was expanded with the Rose Ladies Open, a full 54-hole professional event. Currently, she is involved in the tournament’s planning, sponsorship, and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite having so much on her plate, she has continued to nurture the family with support on and off the course.

Kate Rose’s contribution to the family

Rose, just after the marriage, praised Kate by sharing with the Telegraph that, “I was always going to be happy about getting married no matter what — but I have to admit that the wedding champagne will be tasting that bit sweeter.” Even in 2017, after 11 years of marriage, he has continued to praise her. The influence on the golfer has been very fruitful. She has helped him stay grounded and focused even in the most intense situations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, with two children, Leo and Charlotte. Kate has managed to divide the time without affecting their studies. With three different national homes, i.e., the UK, the US, and the Bahamas, she managed to support Justin Rose, the business ventures, and family time equally.

Kate Rose, the name behind the 45-year-old’s successful journey, has gotten less credit, but her contribution has been immense to the golfer’s life as well as the sport. Did you know about his wife? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.